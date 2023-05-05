DigiToads (TOADS) Exceeds Presale Expectations and could join the Top 50 by 2025 along with Polygon (MATIC) and Aave (AAVE)

DigiToads (TOADS) is exceeding expectations as the next big thing in the meme coin space. With over $2.3 million raised in presale, it is emerging as the top crypto to focus on with solid investment opportunities compared to Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Powered by the native TOADS token, it’s on its way to becoming the top 50 cryptos alongside Polygon (MATIC) and Aave (AAVE).

DigiToads Exceeding Expectations

DigiToads is exceeding expectations in presale on redefining the meme coin space with an array of utility and use cases. Moreover, unlike other projects that trade purely on hype and speculation, the project integrates play-to-earn (P2E) and staking-to-earn in the meme coin sector.

Its competitive edge stems from a thrilling Web 3 game that allows players to purchase, train, and nurture their TOAD net pets to become the biggest and strongest in a swamp arena. The top 25% of players on the leaderboard stand to earn 50% of profits garnered from the sale of in-game items.

Investing in TOADS tokens also allows for generating some TAODS rewards through monthly trading competitions. Players who come on top in terms of trading volume will win monthly prizes in Platinum Toads and receive 10% of all trading profits as an incentive to increase the treasury size.

Nevertheless, the opportunity to earn some passive income through staking continues to excite many users in the ecosystem. DigiToads has established an NFT staking platform whereby 2% of all TOADS transactions are to be added and used to reward people. People who stake their nonfungible tokens the longest stand to earn TOADs rewards

TOADS, the ERC-20 token powering the network, has already attracted more than $2.25 million in investment prior to listing in a major exchange. In addition, the deflationary token continues to attract investments from retail and institutional investors, given the prospects of generating over 100% returns.

>> Buy DigiToads Now <<

Polygon Edge as a Scaling Solution

Polygon has grown to become one of the top 50 crypto projects working harmoniously with Ethereum. As a layer 2 scaling solution, it works to make Ethereum faster and less costly in processing transactions.

While Polygon has its own blockchain, it can process transactions that are eventually added to the Ethereum blockchain. The fact that it allows developers to enjoy the best of the two worlds has been the driver behind its growing popularity.

The more transactions it can process on behalf of the Ethereum blockchain, the stronger the demand for MATIC, its native token used to process transaction fees. Likewise, MATIC has been on an impressive run rallying by more than 30% year to date.

Aave Enhancing Crypto Lending

Aave is another crypto project eliciting strong interest owing to its bid to revolutionize the global financial sector. Built on the Ethereum blockchain like DigiToads, Aave primarily focuses on disrupting the global lending industry.

It operates as a decentralized lending protocol that allows people to borrow and lend crypto without the need for a central intermediary. Consequently, people can borrow major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin without looking for a counterparty to match up.

People who lend their crypto on the Aave network earn a yield as borrowers put up collateral and pay interest for the assets they borrow. Increased lending and borrowing on the network fuels demand for the AAVE token used to pay for all transaction fees.

Conclusion

DigiToads has shown significant potential to attract more than 2.3 million in investments during presale. It is emerging as the next big meme project with their phenominal P2E gaming and staking to earn concept.

DigiToads has what it takes to join the likes of Aave and Polygon as a top 50 crypto. Lets look forward to listings on major exchanges.

For more information on DigiToads visit the website, join the presale or join the community for regular updates.