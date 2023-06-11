DigiToads Presale Investors Don’t Want to Miss Out on the Next Big Thing in Gaming Tokens

Opportunities are always cropping up with the emergence of new cryptocurrencies. However, only a few last and allow investors to generate solid long-term returns. DigiToads (TOADS) is a new unique project that promises more than 1000% gains as the best meme coin for 2023. Backed by unique features and real-world applications, the project already elicits strong interest in presale, with over $4.7 million generated.

DigiToads Full Utility Meme Coin

DigiToads is not your typical project in the crowded cryptocurrency space but a unique altcoin poised to revolutionize the meme coin industry. It’s already taking the fight to Pepe (PEPE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE), which have dominated the landscape with little-known real-world applications.

Gone are the days when investors invested in meme coins purely on hype and speculation. DigiToad is looking to give investors concrete reasons thanks to unique features that apply to everyday life. Its edge as the best meme coin for 2023 stems from its focus on bringing play-to-earn features into the industry.

Consequently, it has unveiled a unique Web 3 game that will offer players an opportunity to earn while doing what they love the most in the ecosystem. In the thrilling P2E game, players simply have to acquire and nurture DigiToads or avatar-like creatures.

The ultimate goal is to purchase food and training equipment using the network’s native currency to ensure one’s avatar grows to become the biggest and strongest in the ecosystem or Swamp arena. At the end of each gaming season, the top 25% of players in the leaderboard are to be rewarded with TOADS tokens. DigiToads has already set aside 50% of all funds raised from selling in-game items to be used in rewarding players.

In addition to P2E gaming, DigiToads is venturing into the world of decentralized finance, adding another layer missing in other meme coins. Consequently, it has established a staking platform allowing people to stake their non-fungible tokens. Users who stake their tokens the longest will earn more in rewards as DigiToad is to set aside 2% of every TOADS transaction tax to be added to the staking platform.

Earning in the digital ecosystem will not start and end with P2E gaming and NFT staking. In addition, DigiToads is to run monthly trading competitions, providing yet another avenue to impact people’s lives. The trading competition will see traders with the highest trading volumes rewarded in Platinum Toads.

The platinum Toads will allow holders access to 1/12 of the TOADS treasury. The reward scheme will ensure the best community traders are in charge of the treasury. In addition, holders of the Platinum Toads tokens will receive 10% of all trading profits as an incentive to trade in the ecosystem.

The presale has attracted strong interest from whale investors owing to DigiToad’s initiative to conserve the environment. As a sustainably focused project, DigiToads is allocating 2.5% of all profits generated in the ecosystem to be donated to charities committed to replanting trees and conservation of the rainforests.

The unique features are the catalyst behind TOADS, the network native token, exploding in presale with a price gain of more than 200%. In addition to acting as a medium of settling transactions, the token can be used to purchase in-game items and double up as a governance token.

Its value is expected to increase as it is a deflationary token whose supply will decline from the maximum cap of 585M. There is already a token-burning mechanism that will ensure more tokens are burnt therefore reducing supply to fuel scarcity and thus value amid strong demand.

Bottom Line

DigiToads presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as the next big meme coin backed by a solid utility and use case. Full utility features around P2E gaming, trading, and NFT staking should continue to spur demand for TOADS, the network native token. Likewise, now is the best time to buy the token as it is trading at a discount, with experts projecting gains of over 1,000% upon listing on a major exchange.

For more information on DigiToads, visit the website, join the presale or join the community for regular updates.