Crypto Prediction for Synthetix Network (SNX) and Aave (AAVE): Can Uwerx (WERX) Surpass These Coins?

The cryptocurrency sector is fast evolving. Every year, new and innovative projects enter the industry, making it challenging for crypto enthusiasts to find projects that are still worth investing in.

Synthetix Network (SNX) and Aave (AAVE) are some top projects in the crypto space by market capitalization. They offer unique features and are backed by communities that anticipate their growth.

On the other hand, Uwerx is getting ready to launch on the Polygon network, and we are convinced it will be popular in the freelancing community. This article will explore the future outlook for Synthetix (SNX) and Aave (AAVE) and see if Uwerx has what it takes to overtake them in the industry.

What the Future Looks like for Synthetix (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized finance protocol that allows users to mint, trade, and hold several derivatives (Synths) without holding the underlying assets. These assets include fiat currencies, commodities, some cryptocurrencies, and stocks.

The platform’s native SNX token, which is used to mint Synths, currently trades at $ 2.54 with a market cap of $802,641,777. Synthetic (SNX) token is having difficulty gaining traction like other cryptos.

Overall, the coin is still in a dip and may not make a profitable investment in the short term. However, some experts still remain hopeful and predict a minimum price level of $3.43 in 2023.

Can Aave (AAVE) Ride Out the Current Dip?

Aave (AAVE) is another decentralized finance platform for lending and borrowing crypto assets. Aave (AAVE) users can deposit their assets for interest or borrow from the pool of funds available with crypto collateral.

Holders of the platform’s AAVE token can use it to pay fees or deposit as collateral. It also serves other use cases within the ecosystem.

But the token has lost 25.085% of its value since last month. This adds up to an average loss of $22.58 from its current value. It currently trades at $67.42. Considering the token’s solid fundamentals, it is expected to ride out the dip and reach an average price of $99.45 in 2023.

Introducing a Revolutionary Web3 Project: Uwerx (WERX)

The freelance economy is booming, with 57.3 million Americans doing freelance work today—up by 53 million since 2014. This large industry depends on centralized freelance websites to thrive. However, Uwerx intends to bring this market to the blockchain industry and allow freelancers and their clients to connect in a decentralized manner.

Uwerx will offer interesting features, including smart contract escrow services, incentives to increase platform engagements, personalized matching according to clients’ specific requirements, built-in collaboration tools to make it easy for clients and freelancers to work closely, and a built-in conflict resolution process.

The best part is that the platform will charge lower fees. Users will only pay a 5% commission instead of the 20% obtainable in centralized platforms.All interactions on Uwerx will be done with the platform’s utility token, WERX.

It will be the payment token and will be used to reward users for signing up, referring other users, and joining contests. Holders will also use the token to participate in platform voting and earn extra tokens as rewards.

The token will have a total supply of 750 million. The team will offer 337,500,000 tokens (45%) via its multi-staged presale to allow enthusiasts to buy the token at its initially cheap price of $0.005 and support its development.

With increased popularity and adoption, we believe the token may hit $1 by Q4 2023. Investors’ funds will also be guaranteed as the team intends to activate a 25-years lock for their liquidity after the presale. They will also relinquish smart contract ownership when taxes are reduced to zero to eliminate all possible backdoors that could lead to a rug pull.

While Synthetix (SNX) and Aave (AAVE) may be able to ride out the current dip, the future looks brighter for Uwerx. Leveraging a large industry, the WERX token is expected to have a massive bull run upon launch. Join the presale through the following links to take advantage of WERX’s current low price.

