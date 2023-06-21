Cardano Sees a Jump Driven By Meme Coins Like SNEK and BANK. What Effect Could Caged Beasts Have On Crypto?

Today, we dive into the realm of crypto, focusing on Cardano (ADA), a prominent player in this space, and two meme coins: SNEK (SNEK) and the newcomer, Caged Beasts (BEASTS).

We will be exploring the recent surge in transaction volumes on Cardano-based decentralized exchange (DEX) Minswap, fueled by the popularity of SNEK and BANK. Additionally, we’ll uncover the fascinating story behind Caged Beasts and its unique approach to the crypto market.

Cardano: Uncovering the Recent Spike in Minswap Volumes

Cardano (ADA) has emerged as one of the most promising projects in the crypto world. Built on a robust blockchain platform, Cardano offers smart contract capabilities and a scalable infrastructure that rivals other prominent cryptocurrencies.

With its focus on security, sustainability, and scalability, Cardano has gained significant attention from both investors and developers alike.

Unlike its predecessors, Cardano utilizes a research-driven approach, combining the expertise of academics and engineers to ensure a solid foundation. This methodical approach has allowed Cardano to address many of the scalability and interoperability challenges faced by other blockchain networks.

As a result, Cardano has positioned itself as a worthy competitor to the likes of Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

In recent times, the transaction volumes on the Cardano-based decentralized exchange, Minswap, have experienced a remarkable spike. From just over $1 million at the beginning of May, the volumes skyrocketed to an impressive $18 million towards the end of the month, according to data from Minswap.

Much of this surge can be attributed to the increased trading activity surrounding Cardano-based meme coins, particularly SNEK and BANK.

SNEK Meme Coin: Unleashing the Power of Humor

SNEK (SNEK), a popular meme coin built on the Cardano blockchain, has been making waves in the crypto community. This altcoin combines the charm of internet memes with the potential for substantial returns, making it an attractive choice for investors seeking a humorous yet profitable opportunity.

With a price surge of over 34% in recent times, SNEK has captured the attention of both seasoned traders and newcomers to the crypto space.

Caged Beasts: Witnessing the Evolution of Enchanting Creatures That Give Gains

Enter Caged Beasts (BEASTS), the latest addition to the meme coin frenzy. This intriguing crypto project brings a captivating story concept to the forefront, revolving around the tale of Dr. Jekyll and his creation, Dr. Rabbit Hyde.

The project centers on genetically mutating animals to cleanse the world of human infection, ultimately leading to a dramatic clash between human desires and the consequences of Dr. Jekyll’s work.

What sets Caged Beasts apart is its immersive presale experience. Investors have the unique opportunity to witness the growth and transformation of enchanting creatures, such as Twisted the Owl, Cloven Hoof the Goat, Greyscale the Raccoon, and many more.

With each stage of the presale, these adorable creatures evolve into awe-inspiring, fully-grown beasts, symbolizing both the growth of the project and the potential growth of investors’ portfolios.

Furthermore, Caged Beasts distinguishes itself from other presales by offering a generous referral program. Users can create their own referral code to earn instant rewards of 20% of their friend’s deposit in popular cryptocurrencies like BNB, USDT, or ETH.

Simultaneously, the friend who joins using the code receives a fantastic 20% of Caged Beasts tokens, creating a win-win situation that adds an extra layer of excitement and reward to the presale experience.

Final Thoughts

The crypto world continues to surprise us with its ever-evolving landscape. Cardano’s rise, driven by the success of meme coins like SNEK and BANK, highlights the market’s appetite for innovative and entertaining projects.

As we eagerly await the launch of Caged Beasts and witness the growth of its captivating creatures, it’s clear that this new meme coin has the potential to make a lasting impact.

Whether you’re a seasoned investor or a curious enthusiast, these meme coins offer an exciting glimpse into the world of altcoins, where humor, storytelling, and potential profits intertwine.

As the crypto market evolves, it’s crucial to stay informed, embrace the excitement, and explore the opportunities that await us. Who knows what the next meme coin might bring?

