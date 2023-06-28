  • Home
  • Press Release
  • Can $1000 in Chimpzee Make you a Millionaire if Brands and Celebrities Join the Green Mission as Predicted?

Can $1000 in Chimpzee Make you a Millionaire if Brands and Celebrities Join the Green Mission as Predicted?

Michael Abetz
Michael Abetz
B2C Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin are just a few of the cryptocurrencies that have minted millionaires out of early investors. As incredible as these coins are, they can’t replicate their past performance due to obvious reasons. Their growth is confined by their market caps, which are already in the millions.

If you’re in the crypto market for its glorious rags-to-riches tales, the key lies in finding new and underrated cryptocurrencies that can take off in a few months. In this article, we introduce you to one project that fits the criteria and has the potential to break out this year – Chimpzee.

What Makes Chimpzee a Potential 100X Crypto?

The crypto market spawns dozens of new cryptocurrencies every week. It is hard for new projects to distinguish themselves in a crowded market. But if we take a closer look at these assets, we will find that most of them are flimsy, with no relevant use cases supporting their value. As a result, they bite the dust within a few days of the DEX launch.

But Chimpzee has managed to stand apart and draw massive attention to its underlying crypto wildlife conservation project. And for the right reason – It introduces an excellent blockchain-powered ecosystem for mitigating climate change and wildlife destruction.

While most of us are aware of the grave climate crisis we are in, the awareness has not translated into a tangible solution so far. We’re still doing things as we have been always doing, mindlessly destroying the world around us that we’re a part of.

How come?

We are so caught up with our everyday struggles that need immediate attention. Climate action is important, but it’s not immediate as far as most of us are concerned. Chimpzee tackles this problem.

Crypto Incentivization as a Tool for Climate Action

Chimpzee believes that people need more than just awareness to act. They need incentivization. And not the idea of a distant future that is pristine and brimming with fauna and flora at that. We’re talking about immediate incentivization using money.

It’s important to compensate people for their time and efforts, no matter how universal the climate goal is. Or else, climate action will be confined to a few eco-conscious individuals, businesses, and nations. That’s not enough.

To encourage more people to join climate action, Chimpzee puts forward multiple streams of attractive passive rewards.

  • Shop to earn with the Chimpzee Store – Get exciting rewards in CHMPZ coins, the native crypto of the platform, every time you buy merchandise. It sets aside a portion of its profits to organizations that share its goals.
  • Trade to earn with Chimpzee NFT Marketplace – The NFT marketplace marks itself off with a unique profit-sharing system and its prioritization of eco-conscious projects and assets.
  • Play to earn with Chimpzee Zero Tolerance Game – The addictive game sub-consciously inspires young players to fight wildlife destruction.

To get exclusive benefits in the ecosystem, you need to be a Chimpzee NFT holder.

Chimpzee Passports: How to Get the Most Sought-After NFTs of this Year?

Chimpzee NFT passports give you numerous advantages and privileges within the ecosystem, and the extent of these benefits increases with each tier. For instance, the Diamond NFT Passport provides the highest rewards, benefits, and advantages, accompanied by a 20% staking APY.

However, the minting of NFT passports is reserved for participants in the presale. And only those who take part in the initial stage of the presale gain access to the Diamond NFT Passport minting. The whitelist events for each passport category are hosted following the presale of CHMPZ coins.

The public can mint the NFTs if there are any remaining from the whitelist events. But that is unlikely, given the rapidly growing popularity of the project.

Chimpzee’s native AI generator allows users to create personalized Chimpzee avatars. Although they are priced the same as a Diamond NFT Passport, they do not offer all the associated benefits and rewards. They will go live after the presale.

Can $1000 in Chimpzee Make you a Millionaire?

The CHMPZ presale is now live, giving the public an opportunity to invest in the project before it goes live on exchanges. It will be held in multiple stages with small price increases, each of which will have multiple price increases within.

It is designed in a way to allow early investors to secure the best discounts as well as benefits.

Given that Chimpzee is one of the most promising projects this year with the scope for mainstream brand and celebrity adoptions, it has the potential to generate multifold returns for early investors. Industry analysts predict a 10X-25X price rise for the token upon its exchange listing, depending on the broader market environment.

But the real potential of the token will be unveiled in 2024, as the ecosystem unfolds and secures celebrity/brand partnerships. With a growing foothold in the global green market, CHMPZ has the potential to turn an early $1000 investment into $1M.

Note: Presale participants can now receive up to 300% bonus CHMPZ coins and help save the black jaguar!

Visit the Chimpzee Presale

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Michael Abetz.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Michael Abetz
B2C Expert
View all posts by Michael Abetz
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
Can $1000 in Chimpzee Make you a Millionaire if Brands and Celebrities Join the Green Mission as Predicted?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin are just a few of the…

Michael Abetz
6 mins ago
Press Release
Connecticut sports betting and igaming revenue rises for May despite lower handle

Connecticut has reported consistent sports betting results with the rest…

Ollie Ring
2 hours ago
Gaming
Massive Online Retailer Zalando Files Complaint Against EU – The Lines Created By Its New Regulation Continue to Blur

Zalando, Europe's largest online fashion retailer, has filed a complaint…

Ruholamin Haqshanas
3 hours ago
Tech News
ChatGPT is Already Nearly Ubiquitous: 59% of Internet Users Have Used It Says Bank of America Survey
Nancy Lubale
9 hours ago
Tech News
Big Tech Companies Laid Off 327k Workers Over the Past 6 Quarters – Startups Are Already Scooping Up the Top Talent
John Isige
10 hours ago
Tech News
AI Adoption Still Has A Long Way to Go in Crypto Trading – Here’s How to Get Ahead With the Best AI Trading Tools
Trent Rhode
10 hours ago
Crypto News
Will Elon Musk’s Starlink IPO in 2023? Chamath Palihapitaya Says It Will Be the Biggest Deal of 2023
Nancy Lubale
10 hours ago
Tech News