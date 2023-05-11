AXS Price Prediction: Is Axie Infinity Heading to New 2023 Lows?

Axie Infinity has been struggling as of late as the heavyweight play-to-earn ecosystem has dropped more than 20% over the past month of trading. The cryptocurrency lost ground at the $7.30 support this week, causing the project to create a fresh four-month low – not seen since early January 2023.

Meanwhile, as Axie Infinity and other play-to-earn ecosystems continue to fade, one AAA-quality hack-and-slash RPG game is starting to gain some serious traction. This game, Swords of Blood, is based on a previous title that generated over four million downloads, and experts believe that the project has the potential to explode by over 100x following the conclusion of its current presale. To find out more, keep reading.

Axie Infinity Sees Bearish Price Action Following Token Unlock and Dwindling Player Base

AXS is now down a total of 20% on the month and a further 41% over the past 90 days. The project is one of the biggest names in the GameFi sector, but the cryptocurrency has been trading beneath a descending trend line since hitting $12.50 in January and has shown no signs of gaining enough momentum to break the bearish trend. In fact, this week’s price plummet caused Axie Infinity to set a fresh four-month low as it returns to the January lows;

The primary driving force behind this week’s price plummet is primarily related to the recent token-unlocking event. On May 7th, 2023, Axie unlocked almost 18.9 million tokens, worth around $130 million at the current price. Unlocks are considered bearish events because it floods new AXS tokens onto the market, making them available to be sold by the holders.

In addition, it seems that the Network Growth for AXS is struggling to gain momentum. The Network Growth measures the number of new wallet addresses created on the blockchain each day, and data from Santiment shows a 50% decline between April and May;

With Axie on a downward spiral, let’s look at the charts to highlight some areas of potential support and resistance moving forward.

AXS Price Prediction: Is Axie Infinity About to Set New Lows?

The following chart shows the AXS market from the start of the year. As you can see, Axie bounced from support at $5.85 in January and started to surge higher to reach as high as $13.94, representing a 140% price explosion;

Unfortunately, AXS couldn’t climb any higher and started to decline from there. It remained trapped beneath a descending trend line and has been unable to gather enough momentum to overcome this level. This week, AXS fell beneath the support at $7.30 – provided by a .786 Fib Retracement – and headed lower into $6.60.

Looking ahead, if the support at $6.60 breaks, the first level of lower support lies at $6.00. This is followed by support at $5.85 (Jan 2023 lows), $5.58 (downside 1.272 Fib Extension), and $5.00.

On the other side, the first level of resistance lies at $7.00. This is followed by $7.50, $8.00, the descending trend line, and $9.50.

As Axie Infinity starts to decline, one play-to-earn ecosystem is getting investors extremely excited. So let us introduce Swords of Blood.

Swords of Blood – AAA-rated Hack-and-Slash Thriller on Polygon

Swords of Blood has created the first AAA-quality, fast-paced hack-and-slash thriller RPG on the Polygon network. The game can boast flash combat mechanics, stellar graphics, and a wide range of game modes for everybody to enjoy. The game is a cross-play mobile and PC game built on the foundation of an award-winning title released on mobile in 2019 and attracted four million downloads.

Players can immerse themselves in dozens of hours of an epic storyline in the game as they experience old-school isometric gameplay. Players have to choose the type of character they want to become as they grind for loot and rare equipment to craft epic gear of magic and iron. Along the journey, players will master a wide variety of weapons and build devastating attack combinations as they hack and slash their way through evil monsters and bosses.

Swords of Blood: Built on Solid Foundations With World-Class Team

The game is gaining so much attention in its presale because it’s built on the solid foundations of a previous title released in 2019. The previous mobile game attracted over 4 million downloads and has a very solid user base still playing. Hit Box Games acquired the rights to publish the game with new additional blockchain features alongside a 150-hour expansion pack.

The team behind the project is also helping to drive investment as it’s filled with world-class members. For example, the CEO, James Seaman, is a veteran with over 35 years in gaming. Furthermore, the game is built on an intriguing story that players will find very immersive. The storyline has been created by Jakub Szamalek, another veteran who was the lead writer for AAA titles such as Cyberpunk 20777 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The team is also filled with members that worked on other titles such as Command & Conquer.

Finally, the weapons artwork is as highly polished as possible because the team hired a weapons specialist to design them. They contracted Ben Abbot, from the famed “Forged in Fire” TV show, as the Weapons Creator and Consultant to add a realistic touch to the armory.

Presale Continues to be Red Hot: Invest Today in Final Round

The presale for the SWDTKN is currently underway. So far, the presale has attracted $1.25 million in its fundraising effort and is selling the token for a price of $0.08. This is the final stage of the presale, and there won’t be another opportunity to purchase it at low prices from May 21st.

Once the presale ends, the team will launch the token in an IDO at a price of $0.1, providing considerable profits for everybody involved.