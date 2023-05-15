As Freelancing Grows to Nearly 50% of the Global Workforce, Uwerx Aims to Disrupt the Gig Economy

Freelancing and the gig economy are growing exponentially worldwide, with World Bank data showing that nearly 50% of the global workforce freelance.

Furthermore, freelancers in the United States were about 64.8 million in 2020. In 2022, it grew to 70.4 million. And then, 73.3 million in 2023. It could reach 76.4 million to 90.1 million between 2024 and 2028.

With this growing number of gig workers and significant freelance activities happening in traditional freelance platforms like TopTal And PeoplePerHour, these Web2 solutions might become saturated.

However, blockchain technology can help forge the gig economy’s future by improving freelance activities’ efficiency and sustainability. Here’s how.

Payment Efficiency

Freelancers lose a lot of money annually due to clients’ lack of payment. Furthermore, the transaction fees in freelance marketplaces are often high. Finally, some countries do not support popular payment methods like Paypal and Stripe. This makes cross-border payment difficult.

However, blockchain technology reduces transaction costs. When the client and freelancer are in separate countries, cryptos facilitate payment without worrying about the exchange rates involved with fiat currencies.

Provenance

Blockchain technology provides proof of work and intellectual property protection. All information (the freelancer’s profile, real work samples, client reviews, and related data) can be entered into a block stored in a permanent, immutable record.

In addition, freelancers may codify their work, including who created it and when to maintain the proper credit for oneself. Blockchain technology ensures such rights are well-established and tamper-proof.

Transparency

The lack of secure contracts, which in traditional freelance marketplaces may frequently be altered by an unethical party, is one of the significant problems experienced by freelancers and clients. In addition, several contracts are verbal or are just written down as quotations or bids.

With blockchain technology, important contractual information, such as the deadlines for completion and payment amounts, is written via smart contracts into a block when the freelancer and the client agree to work on a project. This block cannot be altered unless a new block is made with the approval of both parties. Such a strategy gives both parties complete transparency and eliminates many contract conflicts.

New Web3 Solution, Uwerx (WERX), Will Disrupt Traditional Freelancing

Blockchain-based Uwerx will attempt to deliver solutions to the dilemmas above. All data and transactions on Uwerx will be stored on-chain, making them immutable. As a result, clients and freelancers can easily verify the authenticity of either party.

Furthermore, Uwerx will feature a personalized matching tool to ensure clients and freelancers find a perfect fit for their projects and profiles.

All contract agreements on Uwerx will be written into a smart contract. This will ensure that the agreed terms between parties will be the principle of the agreement, except the involved parties consent to the creation of a new contract.

In addition, Uwerx will feature its native utility token, WERX, an ERC-20 token that will allow Uwerx users to pay and earn in crypto. When Uwerx launches, WERX can be swapped or traded with other ERC-20 tokens on Uniswap at lower costs compared to traditional payment systems.

Uwerx will feature built-in collaboration and conflict resolution tools to offer an improved user experience than traditional freelance platforms, TopTal and PeoplePerHour. The Uwerx team has proposed an exciting ICO, offering investors 300 million WERX coins at multiple presale rounds, starting at $0.005/WERX.

Uwerx guarantees the maximum security of investor funds with two audit approval secured from InterFi Network and SolidProof. The team will also renounce smart contract ownership of the project when taxes go down to zero. In addition, they will establish a 25-year locking period on developers’ liquidity funds.

After launch, WERX is predicted to reach $1.20 in Q4 2023. That is a 23,900% pump from its presale price.

Compared to other ERC-20 tokens like Uniswap (UNI) and Chainlink (LINK), with 68.82% and 44.35% predicted rise, respectively, within the same period, WERX represents a massive profit potential for investors.

