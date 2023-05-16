Aptos (APT) and Arbitrum (ARB) See Significant Fall in Value Investors Diversify with Sparklo (SPRK)

Cryptocurrency investors and traders are consistently on the lookout for new projects through which they will be able to both diversify their holdings and get a huge return on their investment.Many will tend to invest in various altcoins; however, as evident by the recent decrease in the value of Aptos (APT) and Arbitrum (ARB), this is not always the case.

But experienced traders know that getting into the early stages of a project is where the most significant gains can be made and Sparklo has grabbed a lot of attention with stage two of its presale, which even offers a 30% bonus. Today, we will go over each one of these projects to see why it stood out.

Aptos (APT) Decreases by 29% and Worries Investors

Aptos (APT) is essentially a Layer-1 blockchain that is based on the programming language known as Move. It made waves due to its parallel processing exception and due to the AptosBFT Consensus. Aptos (APT) also has its own native cryptocurrency used for network fees, validator staking and governance.

Throughout May 10, 2023, Aptos (APT) traded at $7.98. Within the last 30 days, Aptos (APT) decreased by 29%. In the last seven days alone, the decrease in Aptos (APT) was at 17.8%.

Arbitrum (ARB) Decreases by 21.3% and Enters Red Zone

The Arbitrum (ARB) team made a huge announcement on Twitter where they went over how the network is the only rollup that sends all surplus revenue generated by the transaction fees to their respective DAO. In total, the Arbitrum (ARB) DAO accumulated 3,352 ETH in revenue and the Sequencer will be refunded, where 5,954 ETH will be the cost of posting all data to the Ethereum network.

However, despite that, the value of the Arbitrum (ARB) cryptocurrency has been in decline. As of May 10, 2023, Arbitrum (ARB) traded at $1.11. Within the last two weeks, Arbitrum (ARB) dipped by 21.3% and in the last week alone, the cryptocurrency is down by 15.9%.

Sparklo (SPRK) Moves Forward with Stage Two Presale

Sparklo will be a platform on top of which anyone can gain an opportunity to get exposure to the precious metal investment class of assets. Through Sparklo, people can begin getting exposure to silver bars, gold bars and platinum bars.

This works by minting non-fungible tokens (NFTs), after which they are fractionalized. What this means is that investors and traders can essentially buy either an entire NFT or a fraction of an NFT. The current stage two presale price of the SPRK token is $0.022.

The platform was also audited by the InterFi network and analysts predict that it can climb in value by 1,500% in the upcoming months.

To provide a higher level of security against a rug pull, the liquidity behind the platform is also locked by a total of 100 years.

Based on research, Sparklo as a project represents one of the best investment opportunities for 2023 and beyond and anyone can buy the token at the links below.

