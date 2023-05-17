3 Reasons Why GMX And Arbitrum Whales Are Very Bullish On The InQubeta Presale

InQubeta (QUBE) is a relatively new player in the crypto market, but it’s already caught the attention of whale-sized traders from GMX and Arbitrum alike.

There are many factors that make InQubeta a unique investment opportunity, and we’ll be highlighting 3 of the main ones that are positioning InQubeta as a massive player in the space.

1. Fractional Asset Investment

Fractional investing refers to the practice of investing in small portions of a whole share of a particular asset – like stocks, real estate, or other financial instruments.

Fractional investing lets you invest in assets that may otherwise be too expensive to purchase as a whole, making it easier for you to diversify your investment portfolio and access new investment opportunities.

By investing in fractions of a share, investors can also potentially reduce their risk exposure and increase their chances of earning returns, without having to commit large sums of money upfront.

InQubeta offers a crypto crowdfunding platform that allows fractional investment in AI start-ups using $QUBE tokens. Fractional investment is a key feature of the crypto industry and allows investors to gain exposure in a brand without putting all their eggs in one basket.

With InQubeta, investors can specifically bet on AI brands with exponential growth potential without risking too much of their portfolio.

For example, if investors had invested in Facebook before it gained its massive user base, they would have made millions in profit.

InQubeta offers a similar opportunity to bet on AI brands with exponential growth potential – of which there are many, as AI continues its unprecedented run and continues to grow by the week.

2. Deflationary Currency Design

Deflationary currency design is a concept that refers to a type of crypto or token that has built-in mechanisms to reduce its overall supply over time, which then leads to an increase in its value.

This kind of design is based on the principle that: as the supply of a currency decreases, its value should increase – similar to how traditional fiat currencies are impacted by inflation.

In deflationary currency design, the supply of the currency is limited, either through a fixed maximum supply or by burning a portion of the currency with each transaction.

This reduction in supply creates scarcity, which can increase demand for the currency, leading to a rise in its value.

The idea of deflationary currency design is to create a currency that holds its value over time and can act as a store of value, similar to gold or other precious metals.

The $QUBE token is designed to be deflationary, with the aim of creating a more transparent, secure, and democratic investment ecosystem for AI tech start-ups.

In addition, investors can benefit from a 5% buy and sell tax that goes into a dedicated reward pool and a 2% buy and sell tax that goes into a burn wallet.

These benefits make $QUBE tokens an attractive investment option for those who believe in the growth potential of AI technology start-ups.

3. NFT Marketplace

An NFT marketplace is an online platform where people can buy, sell, and trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs are unique digital assets that are stored on a blockchain, a digital ledger that records transactions in a secure and transparent manner.

NFT marketplaces typically feature a variety of NFTs, such as digital art, music, videos, and other forms of media. These marketplaces allow creators to sell their NFTs directly to buyers without the need for intermediaries, such as art dealers or record labels.

Buyers can then own a unique and verifiable piece of digital content, which can appreciate or depreciate in value over time, based on market demand.

In addition to its crowdfunding platform, InQubeta also has it’s very own unique NFT marketplace. This marketplace allows AI start-ups to raise funds and offer reward and equity-based NFTs.

Investors in $QUBE tokens can easily invest in the projects they believe in, creating a unique ecosystem that benefits both parties.

The NFT marketplace provides a mutually beneficial ecosystem for AI start-ups and investors. Start-ups can raise funds and offer unique NFTs, while investors can invest in projects they believe in, which could potentially lead to significant profits.

In Summary

InQubeta offers a revolutionary way for AI start-ups to raise funds and engage with their community. With its fractional investment feature, deflationary currency design, and NFT marketplace, InQubeta is well-positioned to become the new standard for investing in AI technology.

Investors who believe in the growth potential of AI start-ups should definitely consider adding $QUBE tokens to their portfolio.

With its unique ecosystem and innovative platform for raising funds, InQubeta is likely to attract more investors and traders as the crypto industry continues to grow.

