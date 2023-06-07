$10,000 USDT in Daily Passive Income – Scorpion’s Attractive Staking Rewards Urge Investors to Hoard SCORP

Scorpion is one of the few projects that have caught the eyes of veteran investors this year. The large gaming ecosystem offers 30,000 betting opportunities monthly across 210 casino games and 160 live games with a licensed, transparent, and provably fair platform.

It is a fresh breath of air in the crypto gaming sector which has long been limited to pet and brick games that best suit twelve-year-olds. Scorpion is designed for people over the age of 18 who can afford to pay money to get money. The project has the potential to bring cryptocurrencies to the mainstream this year.

But there is another reason why investors are piling in on the ongoing SCORP presale.

Stake SCORP to earn up to $10,000 USDT in daily passive income

While most of us work all our lives to make enough money to survive and sustain, seasoned investors believe in money working for them. They have a knack for finding promising projects early on. More importantly, they dare to plow money into these projects.

Value appreciation is the primary goal of crypto investments. But that doesn’t appeal to traditional investors, who would rather put their money in a fixed deposit and earn one-digit interest on it. The intense volatility of the crypto market scares them.

Scorpion tackles this problem by distributing attractive returns to investors on their SCORP holdings – not annual, quarterly, or monthly returns – we’re talking about daily passive income worth up to $10,000, depending on the amount of your holdings.

The rewards will vary based on the performance of the underlying gaming platforms. As long as there is decent traffic to these games, you get guaranteed returns on your holdings. This is how it essentially works:

The profits generated by the platform are used to buy SCORP from the open market.

Half of these tokens are distributed to SCORP holders via a staking pool.

And the other half is burned to support the price of the token.

The staking reward pool and the burning mechanism together ensure that your investments are safe, regardless of where the broader market is headed. That makes the crypto an excellent hedge against crypto market volatility. As the project offers one of the best passive income deals in the market, we can expect to see most investors add SCORP to safeguard their portfolios this year.

Scorpion is stepping into a booming niche

Scorpion takes the rapidly expanding online gaming, betting, and gambling industries to Web 3.0. The creatively designed ecosystem enhances efficiency in these sectors through the use of decentralized and immutable blockchain infrastructure.

While traditional platforms, including digitized sites, are riddled with scams and manipulative tactics, Scorpion ensures accurate results through blockchain-powered smart contracts. In addition, the system eliminates the need for extended waiting periods to claim rewards from the platform.

The Scorpion ecosystem lays a significant foundation for the demand and value of its tokens. With over 30,000 monthly betting opportunities across 210 casino games and 160 live games, it offers a licensed, transparent, and provably fair environment. Consequently, there are numerous utilities for SCORP tokens, driving their demand and value in the open market.

When it comes to sports betting, Scorpion covers a diverse range of over 35 sports, including football, tennis, American football, horse racing, basketball, golf, boxing, and MMA.

In terms of casino games, a vast selection of more than 200 games – such as slots, blackjack, roulette, poker, live casino, and many others – are sourced from major game providers.

Scorpion has partnered with renowned gaming providers like Evolution, NetEnt, Play N Go, Novomatic, EGT, and AMATIC to provide a high-quality and safe gaming experience for users. Collaborations with trusted platforms such as BetRadar and CoinsPaid help facilitate a hassle-free user experience.

Unlock the doors to becoming a licensed casino owner with $SCORP. Embrace the opportunity and step into a world of profits. Join us now and let your entrepreneurial dreams soar.#SCORP #LicensedCasinoOwner pic.twitter.com/2j4NWzOS2f — Scorpion Casino (@ScorpionCasino) May 24, 2023

Apart from its fair and transparent blockchain makeup, what sets apart Scorpion in the competitive crypto and gaming markets is security. It operates as a credible platform regulated and licensed by the Curacao EGaming licensing entity. Additionally, the Scorpion team is fully doxxed. So there is no room for rug pulls. And the smart contract has completed an exhaustive audit by SolidProof, ruling out chances of hacks.

SCORP presale is now live with up to 500% bonus

The much-awaited presale of SCORP is now live, opening one of the best crypto investment opportunities of 2023. Not just because of the large gaming ecosystem that underpins the value of the token, but also the attractive daily yields on offer. According to industry experts, SCORP can surge from 8X to 10X toward the end of the year.

It comes with up to 500% bonus coins for early investors, depending on the presale stage. The bonus decreases as the presale enters a new stage. Presale investors also get 100% free credits to play on the platform without any conditions or obligations attached.

What’s more?

Automatic entry to Scorpion 250k Giveaway.

Daily passive staking income in your wallet, even during the presale.

If you’re making a sizable investment in the presale, don’t forget to check out the Elite Scorpion Members Club, which offers more rewards, VIP support, and cashback.