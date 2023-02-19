Yuga Labs Alleged Of Using Unregistered Wolf Skull Logo To Launch NFTs

Yuga Labs, the digital assets incubation firm behind the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club, is back in the corridors of justice. This time around, the popular NFT pioneer has been accused of using an unregistered wolf skull logo to create an NFT collection.

Yuga Labs To Face IP Infringement Lawsuit

In a February 17 blog post, crypto Twitter and NFT artist Colombo shared that Yuga Labs is likely to face a lawsuit for allegedly using an unregistered wolf skull to launch its Bored Ape Kennel Club NFTs.

Bro @BoredApeYC @yugalabs what a fucking joke bahahahahaha you got some explaining to do. 4/5/21 and your kennels came out 6/21 and you went and trademarked this skull. Are you guys ok or have you bumped your heads? https://t.co/HiLFdbnFL5 pic.twitter.com/FJigzJgBr8 — COLOMBO (@Jdotcolombo) February 17, 2023

The digital assets incubation firm launched its Bored Ape Kennel Club (BACK) NFT collection on June 17, 2021. The NFT collection featured a limited edition of 9,602 NFTs, showcasing the wolf skull. Yuga Labs has since then used the woof skull as its official logo.

But unfortunately, Yuga Labs might have been using the popular woof skull illegally all this time. The Easy Drawing Guides, a company specializing in drawing tutorials for children and beginners, has claimed ownership of the same woof skull logo.

The Easy Drawing Guide has insisted that Yuga Labs had no fundamental right to use the woof skull to launch the NFT collection. It’s worth noting the firm advertised its step-by-step drawing featuring the same skull in April 2021. The Easy Drawing Guides stated:

“The intellectual property rights for the drawing belong to Easy Drawing Guides as it’s our original drawing and protected by our Terms and Conditions.”

Other Yuga Labs NFT IP Lawsuits

In June 2022, Yuga Labs filed an IP infringement lawsuit against Jeremy Cahen, the founder of RR/BAYC, and his fellow co-founder Ryder Ripps. The digital assets firm alleged the two scammed its consumers into purchasing copycat BAYC NFTs.

Earlier this month, Jeremy Cahen retaliated and tabled a lawsuit before United States Patents and Trademark Office, seeking to block the approval of trademark applications filed by famous digital assets incubation firm Yuga Labs.

