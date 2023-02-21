Top Selling NFTs This Week – MechMinds AI NFTs Pump 738% In Daily Trading Volume

Non-fungible tokens are back to an upside momentum after suffering from harsh bear market last year. In the wake of the recent rise in crypto prices, the NFT market now seams retesting another moment of significant growth and prosperity. Below we have listed some of the top-selling NFTs this week:

1. MechMinds AI NFTs Take The Top Spot

MechMinds is an NFT collection taking the top rank this week in our ten top-selling NFT list. The NFT collection, which fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology, features a fixed edition of 8,192 NFTs.

In the past 24 hours, the MechMinds NFT collection has recorded a record-breaking sales volume of 125,196 ETH. Simultaneously, its market capitalization and floor price surged 738% to $542,148 and $76.64.

2. Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs

Mutant Ape Yacht Club, an NFT collection from the digital asset incubation studio Yuga Labs, is second in our ten top-selling NFT list this week. The NFT collection, which features a limited edition of 20,000 NFTs, has risen from the fifth spot last week to the second position this week.

In the past 24 hours, Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs have recorded a sales volume of 8,292 ETH. Over the same period, its market capitalization and floor price have surged 0.4% to $538 million and $27,694.

3. Opepen Edition NFTs

Opepen Edition, an NFT collection featuring a limited edition of 15,984 NFTs, takes the third spot this week. The NFT collection has reappeared after falling below our ten top-selling NFT lists in the past few weeks.

In the past 24 hours, Opepen Edition NFT collection has garnered a sales volume of 6,038 ETH. During the same period, its market capitalization and floor price skyrocketed 293% to $18 million and $1,122.

4. Otherdeed For Otherside

Otherdeed, an NFT collection from Yuga Labs’ metaverse game venture, Otherside, ranks fourth in our ten top-selling NFT list this week. The NFT collection has flipped two points after falling from the second position last week.

In the past 24 hours, Otherdeed for Otherside has recorded a sales volume of 5,323 ETH. Over the same time, its market capitalization and floor price have soared by 0.3% to $345 million and $3,450.

5. Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs

Bored Ape Yacht Club, a flagship NFT collection of digital assets firm Yuga Labs, has risen one point to take the fifth position in our ten top-selling NFT list this week.

In the past 24 hours, the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection has recorded a sales volume of 3,919 ETH. The BAYC has a market capitalization of $1.2 billion and a staggering floor price of around $123,774.

6. Moonbirds NFTs

Moonbirds is an NFT collection from digital assets investor and artist Kevin Rose. The NFT collection, which features a limited edition of 10,000 NFTs, has reappeared after falling below our ten top-selling NFT list in the past few weeks.

In the past 24 hours, the Moonbirds NFT collection has recorded a sales volume of 3,567 ETH. The NFT collection has a market capitalization of more than $120 million and a staggering floor price of $12,012.

7. PudgyPenguins (PPG)

PudgyPenguins, an NFT collection featuring a limited set of 8,888 NFTs on the Ethereum network, has raised two points to take the seventh position this week. PudgyPenguins NFT collection rose from the ninth position last week.

In the past 24 hours, the PudgyPenguins NFT collection has amassed a sales volume of 3,007 ETH. During the period, the NFT collection has attracted a market capitalization of $83 million. PudgyPenguins has a floor price of $9,436.

8. Checks VV Edition NFTs

Checks VV Edition, an NFT collection featuring a limited edition of 16,027 NFTs on the Ethereum network, has flipped four points to sit in the eighth position in our ten top-selling NFT list this week.

In the past 24 hours, the NFT collection has amassed a sales volume of 2,491 ETH. The Checks VV Edition NFT collection has surged 20% on its market capitalization and floor price to $37 million and $4,751.

9. Azuki NFTs

Azuki is a blue-chip tier NFT collection featuring a limited set of 10,000 anime-inspired NFTs. The Azuki NFT collection has reappeared after falling below our ten top-selling NFT collections in the past few weeks.

In the past 24 hours, the Azuki NFT collection has recorded a sale volume of 2,348 ETH. Over the same time, its market capitalization and floor price surged by 2.5% to $258 million and $25,789, respectively.

10. Clone X NFT Collection

Clone X, an NFT collection from digital assets incubation firm RTFKT, closes our ten top-selling NFT list this week. In the past 24 hours, the NFT collection recorded a sales volume of 2,331 ETH. It has a market cap of $179 million and a floor price of $9,208.

