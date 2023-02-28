Top Selling NFTs This Week – Bored Ape Yacht Club Rises Back To The Top Rank

In the past few days, the non-fungible token market has experienced a short market retreat after the general crypto prices dropped following growing inflation and regulatory concerns. Below we have listed some of the top-selling NFTs this week:

1. Bored Ape NFTs Reclaim The Top Rank

Bored Ape Yacht Club is an all-time top-selling NFT collection from digital assets incubation studio Yuga Labs. The NFT collection, which features a fixed set of 20,000 NFTs, has risen five points this week after rising from the fifth position last week.

In the past 24 hours, the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection has recorded a sales volume of 6,711 ETH. The BAYC NFT collection has a market capitalization of $1.1 billion and a floor price of around $111,923.

2. Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs

Mutant Ape Yacht Club is another NFT collection from the digital asset incubation studio Yuga Labs. The NFT collection, which features a limited edition of 20,000 NFTs, has retained the second spot after rising to the position last week.

In the past 24 hours, Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs have recorded a sales volume of 5,785 ETH. Over the same period, its market capitalization and floor price have surged 2.7% to $482 million and $24,754.

3. Moonbirds NFTs

Moonbirds, an NFT collection from famous digital artist Kevin Rose, takes the third position in our ten top-selling NFT list this week. The NFT collection, which features a limited edition of 10,000 NFTs, has risen three points after rising from the sixth position past weeks.

In the past 24 hours, the Moonbirds NFT collection has recorded a sales volume of 3,525 ETH. During the same period, its market capitalization and floor price increased by 3.9% to $103 million and $10,330.

4. Doodles NFTs

Doodles is an NFT collection from famous Canadian creative illustrators Evan Keast, Scott Martin, and Jordan Castro. The NFT collection, which features a fixed set of 10,000 generative NFTs, has reappeared after falling below our ten top-selling NFT list in the past few weeks.

In the past 24 hours, the Doodles NFT collection has recorded a sales volume of 2,730. During the same period, its market capitalization and floor price dropped by 0.9% to $90 million and 8,925, respectively.

5. PudgyPenguin (PPG) NFTs

PudgyPenguins is an NFT collection featuring a limited set of 8,888 NFTs on the Ethereum chain. The NFT collection has raised two points to take fifth place in our ten top-selling NFT lists this week.

In the past 24 hours, the PudgyPenguins NFT collection has attracted a sales volume of 1,929 ETH. During the same period, the NFT collection recorded a market capitalization of $83 million. It has a floor price of $8,925.

6. Azuki NFTs

Azuki is an NFT collection from digital assets incubation firm Chiru Labs. Azuki, which features a fixed set of 10,000 NFTs, has risen three points to take the sixth spot in our ten top-selling NFT lists this week. The Azuki NFT collection rose from ninth position past week.

In the past 24 hours, the Azuki NFT collection has recorded a sale volume of 1,879 ETH. Over the same time, Azuki’s market capitalization and floor price rose 6.3% to $243 million and $24,346.

7. Bored Ape Kennel Club NFTs

Bored Ape Kennel Club is another NFT collection from digital asset incubation firm Yuga Labs. The NFT collection, which features a limited edition of 9,602 NFTs, has reappeared after falling below our ten top-selling lists in the past few weeks.

In the past 24 hours, the Bored Ape Kennel Club NFT collection has recorded a sales volume of 1,655 ETH. During the same period, its floor price and market capitalization increased by 1.7% to $12,054 and $115 million.

8. Otherdeed For Otherside NFTs

Otherdeed is an NFT collection from Yuga Labs’ metaverse game venture, Otherside. The NFT collection, which features a fixed set of 100,000 NFTs, has dropped four points to take the eighth position in our ten top-selling NFT list this week.

In the past 24 hours, the Otherdeed NFT collection has recorded a sales volume of 1,498 ETH. Over the same time, its market capitalization and floor price have soared by 9% to $298 million and $2,980, respectively.

9. MG Land NFTs

MG Land is a composable and open Metaverse composed of 10,000 pieces of LAND. The MG Land NFT collection has first appeared, taking the ninth position in our ten top-selling NFT lists this week.

In the past 24 hours, the MG Land NFT collection has recorded a sales volume of 1,419. During the same period, its market capitalization and floor price pumped 55% to $601,566 and $120, respectively.

10. Opepen Edition NFTs

Opepen Edition is an NFT collection featuring a limited edition of 15,984 NFTs on Ethereum network. It has a 24-hour sales volume of 1,375 ETH and closes our ten top-selling NFT lists this week. Opepen collection has a market capitalization of $120 million and a floor price of $1,235.

