The Sandbox Partners With Brinc To Launch Indian Cultural Metaverse Hub

The Sandbox launches BharatBox

The Sandbox, a decentralized gaming virtual world, has partnered with Brinc, a leading global venture accelerator, to launch a metaverse platform offering Indian cultural entertainment presentations, art, and sports.

The Sandbox Teams Brinc To Launch Metaverse Hub

In a March 1 blog post, the video gaming giant Animoca Brands confirmed its subsidiary, The Sandbox, has partnered with Brinc to bring Indian cultural entertainment and art into the metaverse.

Under the new partnership, The Sandbox and Brinc anticipate launching BharatBox, a new cultural Metverse hub. The new platform will allow users to celebrate new and immersive experiences in the metaverse.

As a leader in venture acceleration, Brinc will create the experiences and provide IPs and brands via its extensive partner network in India, as well as build the games alongside Web3 developers. The Sandbox will offer metaverse infrastructure to the new venture.

The BharatBox Metaverse

BharatBox will offer Indian culture, entertainment, art, and sports, including the famous Bollywood and Bhangra. While commenting about the metaverse project Sebastien Borgot, the COO and Co-founder of The Sandbox, remarked:

“From Bollywood to Bhangra, from Mumbai to Kolkata, there is so much exciting content from music, film, and other entertainment mediums in India that we can bring to life as interactive experiences in the metaverse.”

The Sandbox and Brinc believe the new metaverse initiative will bring together artists, creators, and innovators across India. BharatBox will allow crypto users to express themselves and collaborate on new experiences.

The metaverse platform will promote Web3 development in India and empower women, marginalized communities, and creators from all backgrounds to participate fully and benefit from the growth of the decentralized ecosystem.

