The Sandbox Joins Toei Animation To Showcase Iconic Japanese Manga In Metaverse

The Sandbox, the metaverse gaming platform and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, has partnered with Toei Animation to showcase the popular Japanese manga in the Metaverse. The firm will also work along with Minto.

In a February 16 press release, the decentralized metaverse gaming platform The Sandbox confirmed its partnership with Toei Animation and Minto to bring the popular iconic manga into the Metaverse.

Established in 1956, Toei Animation is a production company specializing in producing cultural Japanese comic books and graphic novels. The company is renowned for making the most popular comic series, such as The White Snake, Mazinger Z, and Dragon Ball.

On the other hand, Minto is a tech firm focused on producing non-fungible tokens and metaverse intellectual property (IP) domains. The firm is also renowned for offering SNS marketing using anime and manga in Japan.

Under the new integration, The Sandbox, Toei Animation, and Minto anticipate bringing the popular Japanese comic series to the metaverse. While commenting about the new integration, Sebastien Borget, COO and co-founder of The Sandbox, remarked:

“Japanese manga and anime such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Sailor Moon from TOEI Animation’s IP have always been a part of my life. This partnership is an exciting addition for our open metaverse platform to bring some of the best content from Japanese culture to our creator community.”

What Are Iconic Japanese Manga?

By description, manga is an umbrella term for a wide variety of comic books and graphic novels initially produced and published in Japan. Unlike American comic books, which are usually printed in full color, Japanese manga are almost always published in black and white.

To commemorate the new partnership, The Sandbox has announced plans to launch a new NFT program to reward users who will register for the new metaverse venture. The Sandbox will give away NFTs to the first 1,000 users. The metaverse platform will share more details about NFTs in the coming weeks.

