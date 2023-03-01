Business & FinanceNFT news

Orange Comet Taps Chainlink VRF To Power Its Upcoming Mayfair Witches NFTs

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageDominic Kimani Last updated:

Mayfair-Witches-NFT Collection

Orange Comet, a web3 company that builds next-generation gaming and entertainment experiences for brands, has integrated the Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) to power its upcoming Mayfair Witches NFT project.

Orange Comet Taps Chainlink To Power Its NFTs

In a February 28 announcement, Orange Comet confirmed integrating Ethereum-based Chainlink Verifiable Random Function to help power critical initiatives for the upcoming Mayfair Witches NFT collection.

Chainlink VRF is a secure network that provides NFT collectors with cryptographic assurances. It combines anonymous block data with the oracle node’s pre-committed private key to generate a random number and a cryptographic proof.

Under the new integration, Orange Comet anticipates leveraging Chainlink VRF network functionality to provide users with automated and verifiable assurances directly on-chain during the NFT revealing process of the upcoming Mayfair Witches NFTs.

Orange Comet Set To Launch New NFTs Next Week

Established in 2021, Orange Comet is a web3 firm featuring a team of creators that produce world-class NFT and metaverse experiences. The Orange Comet applies web3 tech and combines it with its expertise in dynamic storytelling, gamification, creativity, and technology.

For the past three years, Orange Comet has been renowned for helping leading brands, and IPs capture the imagination of the Web3 community. Its upcoming Mayfair Witches NFT collection is a perfect example of an NFT project that will offer thrilling fantasy in the metaverse.

Orange Comet is set to launch its highly anticipated Mayfair Witches NFT collection next week on March 7. The NFT collection will feature a limited edition of 6,667 lustful, erotic, horrifyingly beautiful NFTs.

Orange Comet has partnered with AMC, an American multinational television channel and film streaming platform, to bring a world full of witches, vampires, and all things mystical & supernatural to the immortal metaverse.

In related reports, Orange Comet has raised more than $7 million in an equity funding round that included a mix of existing and new investors. According to data submitted to the United States Security and Exchange Commission, Orange Comet plans to use the secured funds to expand its metaverse and NFT ventures.

Related

Fight Out - Next 100x Move to Earn Crypto

Our Rating

Fightout token
  • Backed by LBank Labs, Transak
  • Earn Rewards for Working Out
  • Level Up and Compete in the Metaverse
  • Presale Live Now - $4M+ Raised
  • Real-World Community, Gym Chain
Fightout token
Buy Now

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Dominic Kimani.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Dominic Kimani

Dominic is a Nairobi, Kenya based crypto news writer enthusiastic about NFTs, DeFi, GameFi, the Metaverse and blockchain tech in general, with five years experience in the field, alongside his own personal trading and investing journey. Dominic holds a Bachelor's degree in sports journalism, and has been blogging and producing…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!