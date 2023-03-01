Orange Comet Taps Chainlink VRF To Power Its Upcoming Mayfair Witches NFTs

Orange Comet, a web3 company that builds next-generation gaming and entertainment experiences for brands, has integrated the Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) to power its upcoming Mayfair Witches NFT project.

Orange Comet Taps Chainlink To Power Its NFTs

In a February 28 announcement, Orange Comet confirmed integrating Ethereum-based Chainlink Verifiable Random Function to help power critical initiatives for the upcoming Mayfair Witches NFT collection.

.@OrangeCometNFT—a #Web3 company that builds next-gen digital experiences for brands—is using #Chainlink VRF within @Immortal_AMC's upcoming Mayfair Witches NFT Collection. Discover how VRF helps inspire user confidence during mints ⬇️https://t.co/oNdU0CG1bi pic.twitter.com/TY7blWJqHe — Chainlink (@chainlink) February 28, 2023

Chainlink VRF is a secure network that provides NFT collectors with cryptographic assurances. It combines anonymous block data with the oracle node’s pre-committed private key to generate a random number and a cryptographic proof.

Under the new integration, Orange Comet anticipates leveraging Chainlink VRF network functionality to provide users with automated and verifiable assurances directly on-chain during the NFT revealing process of the upcoming Mayfair Witches NFTs.

Orange Comet Set To Launch New NFTs Next Week

Established in 2021, Orange Comet is a web3 firm featuring a team of creators that produce world-class NFT and metaverse experiences. The Orange Comet applies web3 tech and combines it with its expertise in dynamic storytelling, gamification, creativity, and technology.

For the past three years, Orange Comet has been renowned for helping leading brands, and IPs capture the imagination of the Web3 community. Its upcoming Mayfair Witches NFT collection is a perfect example of an NFT project that will offer thrilling fantasy in the metaverse.

Orange Comet is set to launch its highly anticipated Mayfair Witches NFT collection next week on March 7. The NFT collection will feature a limited edition of 6,667 lustful, erotic, horrifyingly beautiful NFTs.

Orange Comet has partnered with AMC, an American multinational television channel and film streaming platform, to bring a world full of witches, vampires, and all things mystical & supernatural to the immortal metaverse.

In related reports, Orange Comet has raised more than $7 million in an equity funding round that included a mix of existing and new investors. According to data submitted to the United States Security and Exchange Commission, Orange Comet plans to use the secured funds to expand its metaverse and NFT ventures.

Related