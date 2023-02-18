Business & FinanceNFT news

OpenSea Cuts Service Fees To 0% – Eyes Reclaiming NFT Market Dominance From Blur

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageDominic Kimani Last updated:

Blur-vs-OpenSea

OpenSea, one of the leading digital market platforms for non-fungible tokens, has announced massive restructuring, including lowering platform service fees, in a bid to reclaim its recently lost NFT market dominance.

OpenSea Drops Its Platform Fees To Zero

Earlier this week, Blur, an NFT marketplace and OpenSea major competitor, launched its highly anticipated utility NFT token, “$Blur.” Since then, Blur NFT marketplace has surpassed OpenSea in daily ETH trading volume as users anticipate greater returns on their NFT investments.

In order to regain market dominance, the OpenSea NFT market platform has announced three main changes, including reducing the platform fees from 2.5% to a 0% fee for a limited time, introducing optional creator earning, and improving user experience.

In a short statement, OpenSea NFT marketplace has accepted the recent market defeat, citing that it hopes the new measure will trigger a ripple effect on the market platform. The OpenSea further explained:

“Recent events – including Blur’s decision to roll back creator earnings (even on filtered collections) and the false choice they’re forcing creators to make between liquidity on Blur or OpenSea – prove that our attempts are not working.”

Blur And OpenSea NFT Market Contest

OpenSea NFT marketplace began experiencing heavy market contests sometime in November 2022 after its major rival, Blur NFT marketplace, made NFT creator royalties optional to attract massive adoption. At the time,the NFT marketplace wrote:

“In the economic downturn, many of those looking to sell their NFTs are trying to sell them for as much as they can. Moving their listings to marketplaces that don’t enforce fees is one way to do this… Unless something changes soon, this space is trending toward significantly fewer fees paid to creators.”

OpenSea believes defending creator earnings on all collections and streamlining user experience will push it back to the upside trajectory. According to Nansen, on Feb. 18, Blur continued to outperform OpenSea in daily Ether trading volume. In the past 24 hours, its utility token “$Blur” has surged 26% to hit $640 million in trading volume.

Related

Fight Out - Next 100x Move to Earn Crypto

Our Rating

Fightout token
  • Backed by LBank Labs, Transak
  • Earn Rewards for Working Out
  • Level Up and Compete in the Metaverse
  • Presale Live Now - $4M+ Raised
  • Real-World Community, Gym Chain
Fightout token
Buy Now

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Dominic Kimani.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Dominic Kimani

Dominic is a Nairobi, Kenya based crypto news writer enthusiastic about NFTs, DeFi, GameFi, the Metaverse and blockchain tech in general, with five years experience in the field, alongside his own personal trading and investing journey. Dominic holds a Bachelor's degree in sports journalism, and has been blogging and producing…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!