NFT Pioneer Yuga Labs Launches Its First NFT Collection On Bitcoin Network “TwelveFold”

Yuga Labs, the digital asset incubation studio and the parent company of the popular all-time top-selling NFT collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, has launched its first non-fungible token collection on the flagship crypto network Bitcoin.

Yuga Labs Drops Its First Bitcoin NFTs Collection

In a February 28 blog post, the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT creator confirmed launching its first Bitcoin NFT collection dubbed “Twelvefold.” The NFT collection features a limited edition of 300 generative Bitcoin NFTs.

Introducing TwelveFold. A limited edition collection of 300 generative pieces, inscribed on satoshis on the Bitcoin blockchain.https://t.co/aFWEIhzqcI pic.twitter.com/PjWABKKBr4 — Yuga Labs (@yugalabs) February 27, 2023

Established in 2021, Yuga Labs is home to popular NFT collections, including Mutant Ape Yacht Club, Bored Ape Kennel Club, CryptoPunks, 10KTF, Sewer Pass, Meebits, and Otherdeed for Otherdeed NFTs.

Yuga Labs now joins a rapidly growing list of crypto projects that continues inscribing Satoshi’s ordinal theory to create Bitcoin non-fungible tokens. In recent weeks, Bitcoin NFTs have gained mainstream adoption within the crypto community at large.

The Evolution Of Bitcoin NFTs

Bitcoin digital collectibles came into the spotlight last month after Casey Rodarmor, a renowned Bitcoin developer, introduced his first non-fungible token collection on the Bitcoin network titled “Inscriptions.”

The Bitcoin developer produced his Bitcoin NFT collection by inscribing Satoshi’s Bitcoin creation concept with the content for digital artifacts using Ordinal theory. Bitcoin NFT collections can be created using images, text, SVG, or HTML.

Despite facing some community backlash in their early stage, Bitcoin NFTs have since gained traction across crypto users and artists. Interestingly, in the wake of Bitcoin NFTs, blockchain developers have inscribed more proof of work networks to create NFTs.

Last week, Anthony Gurrera, a renowned Bitcoin developer, forked the code behind popular Bitcoin Ordinal NFTs to the Litecoin blockchain, creating the first non-fungible tokens on the Litecoin network.

Meanwhile, according to the announcement, the newly launched Twelvefold Bitcoin NFTs will go live this week. Yuga Labs has announced that it will issue a 24-hour notice before NFTs go for live public auction.

