Business & FinanceNFT news

New Hope For Coinbase NFT Marketplace Users, As Coinbase Launches Own Network

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageDominic Kimani Last updated:

coinbase

The crypto exchange Coinbase has launched its highly speculated network “Base” after hours of massive anticipation within the crypto community. The newly launched “Base” is an Ethereum-based layer two network built using the optimism OP Stack.

Coinbase Launches New Blockchain “Base”

In a February 23 blog post, Coinbase confirmed launching a new blockchain ‘Base’ in partnership with Optimism, a core developer on the open-source Op stack. While speaking in a short interview after the launch, Will Robinson, the VP of Engineering at Coinbase, remarked:

“Today, we’re excited to announce the testnet launch of Base, an Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) network offering a secure, low-cost, developer-friendly way for anyone, anywhere, to build decentralized apps or “dapps” onchain.”

The top executive added:

“We’re incubating Base inside of Coinbase, leveraging the last decade of our experience building crypto products, and plan to progressively decentralize the chain over time.”

The new Base blockchain will allow developers to directly integrate digital products like non-fungible tokens to provide fiat onramps. The new chain is expected to benefit more than 110 million verified crypto and NFT users in the Coinbase ecosystem.

Base To Boost NFT Adoption On Coinbase Marketplace

Earlier this month, Coinbase NFT, the non-fungible token platform and a subsidiary of the Coinbase crypto exchange announced its plan to pause all creator drops on its marketplace to focus on other futures and tools that will improve its functionality.

Coinbase believes that the new blockchain, which offers a secure, low-cost, developer-friendly way for anyone, anywhere, to build decentralized apps, will attract millions of new crypto and NFT users in the coming years.

In the meantime, Coinbase has shared that it has no imminent plans to issue a new network utility token. The new Base blockchain is compatible with other popular chains like Ethereum and Solana.

Related

Fight Out - Next 100x Move to Earn Crypto

Our Rating

Fightout token
  • Backed by LBank Labs, Transak
  • Earn Rewards for Working Out
  • Level Up and Compete in the Metaverse
  • Presale Live Now - $4M+ Raised
  • Real-World Community, Gym Chain
Fightout token
Buy Now

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Dominic Kimani.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Dominic Kimani

Dominic is a Nairobi, Kenya based crypto news writer enthusiastic about NFTs, DeFi, GameFi, the Metaverse and blockchain tech in general, with five years experience in the field, alongside his own personal trading and investing journey. Dominic holds a Bachelor's degree in sports journalism, and has been blogging and producing…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!