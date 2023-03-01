Business & FinanceNFT news

Luxury Fashion House Yves Saint Laurent Set To Launch New NFT Collection Next Week

French fashion house Yves Saint Laurent has announced ready plans to launch a new non-fungible token collection next week. The new NFT collection will feature designs from famous AI-generative digital artists.

In a February 27 blog post, the luxury fashion house confirmed plans to launch a new non-fungible token collection dubbed the YSK Beauty Night Masters. The NFT collection will launch on March 8, 2023.

The much-awaited YSL Night Beauty Masters NFT collection will feature artworks from three AI artists, Dr.Ivona Tau, an AI artist who blurs the line between art and tech; Natalie Amrossi, an aerial photographer who captures gravity-defying views from above and Laura Sills.

Dr.Ivona Tau will produce designs for the NFT collection dubbed ‘Last Night’s Memories,’ Natalie Amrossi will create ‘Night Fall,’ and Laura Sills will make ‘The Rush’ NFT designs, respectively. The joint upcoming NFT collection will feature a limited edition of 300 NFTs.

YSL Beauty Night Masters NFTs Overview

Crypto users holding NFTs from previous drops will be the first to acquire the Night Masters NFT collection during the presale. Later, the NFT collection will be set open for the public at 0.2ETH per NFT.

According to the announcement, the lion’s share of proceeds from YSL Beauty Night Masters NFT sales will be donated to “Abuse Is Not Love,” a non-profit organization that focuses on raising awareness and combating gender violence.

It’s not the first time Yves Saint Laurent is launching such an NFT initiative. Earlier this year, the French fashion house launched its “YSL Beauty Night Blocks” NFT collection. The NFT collection featured a fixed set of 2,000 normal NFTs and 14 Rare NFTs.

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Dominic Kimani.
