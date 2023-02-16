Lamborghini Partners With App-based NFT Marketplace VeVe To Launch Supercar NFTs

Italian luxury super sports car brand, Lamborghini, has partnered with App-based NFT market platform VeVe to launch new super sports car-inspired non-fungible tokens. The new NFT collection will feature its iconic sports car brand, Huracan STO, and Huracán GT3 EVO.

Lamborghini Launches Supercars-Inspired NFTs

In a February 15 press release, the luxury sports car manufacturer confirmed the plan to launch a new NFT collection in partnership with NFT market platform VeVe. The new sport cars-inspired NFTs will debut on February 19 at 8:00 AM PT.

Founded in 2018, VeVe is an App-based digital marketplace focused on bringing premium licensed NFTs to the mass market. VeVe is one the largest mobile-first NFT market platforms in the Google Play and Apple stores.

Lamborghini anticipates leveraging VeVe’s blockchain capabilities to release the Huracán STO and Huracán GT3 EVO iconic sports cars as NFTs to collectors. While commenting about the new NFT project David Yu, the co-founder of VeVe, remarked:

“VeVe is thrilled to collaborate with Automobili Lamborghini to expand their innovative ways into the digital realm and bring back one of the most iconic supercars of all-time, the Huracán.”

Under the new integration, Lamborghini fans to showcase their new supercar NFTs in the VeVe app’s virtual showrooms as 3D epic dioramas. VeVe will also allow NFT holders to share their NFTs on external social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Lamborghini NFT Push

In October 2022, Lamborghini inked a similar partnership with INVNT to launch the new tour-themed NFTs collection dubbed “The Epic Road Trip.” The NFT initiative aimed to celebrate 59 -years of innovative journey and is expected to resume in March 2023.

Earlier this year, Lamborghini market potential rival Porsche unleashed a new NFT collection featuring its iconic 911 model. Last year, the French luxury racing carmaker, McLaren, joined the NFT bandwagon and launched a new NFT collection.

