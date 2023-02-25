Lacoste Files Trademark Applications To Launch NFTs & Virtual Goods In Metaverse

French fashion house Lacoste has filed trademark applications related to non-fungible tokens and metaverse. The luxury fashion house intends to launch virtual products for its new Champs-Elysee line of apparel, among other products.

Lacoste Files NFT And Metaverse Patents

In a February 23 blog post, Mike Kondoudis, the accredited intellectual property attorney, confirmed that Lacoste filed five trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office related to NFT and Metaverse on February 17.

LACOSTE has filed 5 trademark applications for CHAMPS-ELYSEES claiming plans for

▶️ NFTs

▶️ Crypto transaction software

▶️ Virtual clothing , footwear, sports gear

▶️ Stores for virtual goods

— Mike Kondoudis (@KondoudisLaw) February 22, 2023

Established in 1933, Lacoste a luxury fashion started by iconic Tennis placer René Lacoste in France. The 90-year-old powerhouse is renowned for producing luxurious men’s, women’s, and kid’s polos, clothing, shoes, watches, bags, fragrances, and sportswear.

According to data submitted, Lacoste anticipates launching downloadable virtual products, including footwear, eyewear, sports gear, covers for mobile phones, jewelry, watches and accessories, sports equipment, and toys, among others.

Lacoste also intends to launch downloadable image files featuring artworks. The company will use non-fungible tokens to authenticate those artworks. It will also launch computer software to manage crypto transactions.

Moreover, the fashion house has also indicated an interest in offering real estate services, including virtual property management in virtual space. It will also launch virtual reality games and downloadable electronic game software.

More Fashion Houses Continues Entering The Metaverse

Lacoste joins several other luxury fashion houses which have also shown interest in investing in the NFT and virtual world. Earlier this year, Yves Saint Laurent, a fashion house specializing in selling shoes, handbags, and leather goods, filed a patent to launch NFTs and Virtual products.

In June 2022, Louis Vuitton filed four trademark applications with United States Patents and Trademark Office related to NFT and metaverse. The French fashion house intended to launch NFTs and virtual goods.

Other popular fashion brands in the metaverse and NFT spaces include Gucci, which recently launched a new fashion store in the metaverse, and Givenchy, which launched its phygital digital collectibles.

