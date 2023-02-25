Business & FinanceNFT news

Lacoste Files Trademark Applications To Launch NFTs & Virtual Goods In Metaverse

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageDominic Kimani Last updated:

lacoste-Enters-The Metaverse

French fashion house Lacoste has filed trademark applications related to non-fungible tokens and metaverse. The luxury fashion house intends to launch virtual products for its new Champs-Elysee line of apparel, among other products.

Lacoste Files NFT And Metaverse Patents

In a February 23 blog post, Mike Kondoudis, the accredited intellectual property attorney, confirmed that Lacoste filed five trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office related to NFT and Metaverse on February 17.

Established in 1933, Lacoste a luxury fashion started by iconic Tennis placer René Lacoste in France. The 90-year-old powerhouse is renowned for producing luxurious men’s, women’s, and kid’s polos, clothing, shoes, watches, bags, fragrances, and sportswear.

According to data submitted, Lacoste anticipates launching downloadable virtual products, including footwear, eyewear, sports gear, covers for mobile phones, jewelry, watches and accessories, sports equipment, and toys, among others.

Lacoste also intends to launch downloadable image files featuring artworks. The company will use non-fungible tokens to authenticate those artworks. It will also launch computer software to manage crypto transactions.

Moreover, the fashion house has also indicated an interest in offering real estate services, including virtual property management in virtual space. It will also launch virtual reality games and downloadable electronic game software.

More Fashion Houses Continues Entering The Metaverse

Lacoste joins several other luxury fashion houses which have also shown interest in investing in the NFT and virtual world. Earlier this year, Yves Saint Laurent, a fashion house specializing in selling shoes, handbags, and leather goods, filed a patent to launch NFTs and Virtual products.

In June 2022, Louis Vuitton filed four trademark applications with United States Patents and Trademark Office related to NFT and metaverse. The French fashion house intended to launch NFTs and virtual goods.

Other popular fashion brands in the metaverse and NFT spaces include Gucci, which recently launched a new fashion store in the metaverse, and Givenchy, which launched its phygital digital collectibles.

Related

Fight Out - Next 100x Move to Earn Crypto

Our Rating

Fightout token
  • Backed by LBank Labs, Transak
  • Earn Rewards for Working Out
  • Level Up and Compete in the Metaverse
  • Presale Live Now - $4M+ Raised
  • Real-World Community, Gym Chain
Fightout token
Buy Now

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Dominic Kimani.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Dominic Kimani

Dominic is a Nairobi, Kenya based crypto news writer enthusiastic about NFTs, DeFi, GameFi, the Metaverse and blockchain tech in general, with five years experience in the field, alongside his own personal trading and investing journey. Dominic holds a Bachelor's degree in sports journalism, and has been blogging and producing…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!