Iconic Rapper Snoop Dogg & Billy Cyrus Set To Drop New NFT Collection Next Week

The iconic rapper and non-fungible token investor, Snoop Dogg, has announced ready plans to launch a new NFT collection next week. The music singer has partnered with country music singer Billy Ray Cyrus and the Avila Brothers.

Snoop Dogg To Drop New NFTs Next Week

The iconic rapper first hinted at plans to lunch a new collection dubbed “A Hard-working Man” earlier this month. The highly anticipated NFT collection is scheduled to launch next week on February 21, 2023.

Snoop Dogg has teamed up with Animal Concerts, a pioneer in virtual world events. The hip-hop star is set to launch new NFTs that will serve as membership cards for IRL events, concerts, comedy, celebrations performances, meetings, and poker games.

The new ‘A Hand-working Man’ NFT collection will feature a limited edition of 9,999 unique NFTs. The NFT collection will give holders direct exposure to the virtual world event and exclusive celebrations.

According to the whitepaper, the NFT collection will give users more special benefits, including sharing a virtual event with Snoop Dogg and Billy Ray, digital concerts, gaming bundles, and multiverse gear giveaways.

Other Snoop Dogg Metaverse And NFT Ventures

The American hip-hop star reportedly joined the crypto industry sometime in 2014. For the past eight years, Snoop Dogg has made significant investments within the digital collectible and the nascent metaverse sector.

In April 2022, Snoop Dogg partnered with Clay Nation to launch a new NFT collection on the Cardano blockchain. Clay Nation x Snoop Dogg NFT series featured a limited edition of 10,000 digital artworks.

In June 2022, Snoop Dogg partnered with gaming platform The Sandbox to sell “The Snoopverse Early Access Pass,” which gave buyers access to experiences in The Snoopverse, his own branded virtual world within The Sandbox platform. The music singer has invested in many other NFT projects.

Related