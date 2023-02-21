General Motors Dives Into Crypto – Files NFT Patents For Chevrolet & Cadillac

Non-fungible tokens have begun gaining mainstream adoption due to the recent surge in crypto prices. General Motors, the automobile manufacturer behind the famous car brands Chevrolet and Cadillac, is the latest to showcase interest in investing in the NFT sector.

General Motors Files NFT Patents

In a February 21 blog post, Mike Kondoudis, the intellectual property attorney, confirmed that General Motors LLC filed two trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office related to NFTs on February 16.

Established in 1908, General Motors is an American multinational automotive manufacturing company behind the famous car brands Chevrolet and Cadillac. The company was the largest in the world for the past 77 years before losing its dominance to Toyota in 2008.

According to data submitted, General Motors seeks to trademark its luxury car brands, Chevrolet and Cadillac, and use them to launch digital products. General Motors anticipates authenticating digital media files containing text, artwork, and audio with NFTs.

Other Luxury Car Brands In The NFT Industry

General Motors joins a rapidly growing list of car brands already invested in the nascent sector. In November 2022, the luxury car maker BMW filled NFT and metaverse trademarks application to launch tokenized virtual vehicles, among other assets.

On December 14, Mercedes Benz filed metaverse and NFT patents with United States Patents and Trademark office. According to data submitted, the automotive brand anticipated launching virtual goods, including animal furs, carpets, rugs and mats, luggage, wallets, clothing, and footwear.

Other car manufacturers in the non-fungible tokens industry include Lamborghini, which recently teamed with app-based marketplace VeVe to launch digital collectibles, and Lexus, which adopted NFTs to issue performance driving certificates.

