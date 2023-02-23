Funko Set To Launch House Of The Dragon-Inspired NFT Pops Next Week

Funko, the blockchain firm renowned for creating cultural pop collectibles, has announced plans to launch new digital non-fungible token pops next week. The new pops will feature the popular science fiction movie series House of The Dragons.

Funko Set To Launch House of the Dragon NFT Pops

In a February 23 site publication, Funko confirmed ready plans to launch new House of The Dragon digital pops as NFTs next week. The new Funko X House of the Dragon NFT collection will launch on February 28.

The NFT drop news appeared just a few days after Funko launched another set of digital pops in partnership with Paramount, one of the leading producers of premium entertainment content. The NFT project featured Nickelodeon cartoon-themed NFT trading cards.

Funko is an American blockchain company manufacturing licensed and limited pop culture collectibles. The firm is renowned for creating little big-headed figurines modelled off characters from popular entertainment shows or movies.

This time around, Funko anticipates creating digital pops based on characters from the HBO’s Game of Throne prequel series House of the Dragon. The Home Box Office (HBO), an American pay television network, launched its science fiction movies series last year.

Funko x House of the Dragon NFTs

The highly anticipated Funko NFT collection will feature a limited edition of five standard packs for $9.99 each or premium packs of 15 for $9.99. Each of these packs will be limited to 31,250 collections.

According to the detail shared, Funko x House of the Dragon NFTs holders will be allowed to redeem for a limited-edition physical collectible. Redeemable digital Pops will include Rhaenrya wearing her white wedding dress.

Other digital pops will include “an eyeless King Viserys wearing his golden crown,” “Aemond Targaryen bearing his sapphire eye,” and “Criston Cole.” The House of The Dragon X Funko NFT collection will drop on the Droppp.io NFT marketplace.

