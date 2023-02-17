Detectives In Norway Seize $6M In Crypto Stolen From Axie Infinity NFT Game

Detectives in Norway have seized more than 60 million Krone ($5.9 million) that were previously stolen from a blockchain-based game Axie Infinity. The recovered funds are part of the sum stolen by the notorious North Korean scammers last year.

Norwegian Detectives Seize $6M Stolen Funds

In a February 17 press release, the National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime of Norway (Økokrim) confirmed confiscating almost $6 million worth of digital assets, a record-high crypto seizure in the Scandinavian country.

The Norwegian regulatory authority has noted that the recovered digital assets are part of the massive exploit in Sky Mavis, the parent company behind the Axie Infinity non-fungible token-based video game.

The Agency had partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) to carry out the successful tracing operation. While commenting about the joint cybercrime operation, Marianne Bender, the First State Attorney, remarked:

“We work with FBI specialists on tracking crypto crimes. Such cooperation between countries means that we as a society stand stronger in the fight against digital, profit-motivated crime.”

The notorious North Korean hackers raided Axie Infinity in March 2022, stealing more than $600 million through privacy mixer Tornado Cash. Earlier this month, United Nations reported that actors stole more than $1 billion in crypto and NFTs last year.

Crypto And NFT Hacks Are On The Rise In 2023

After perpetrating massive attacks last year, hackers show no signs of slowing down in conducting more crime attacks. Earlier this year, hackers stole more than $173,000 from RTFKT COO Nikhil Gopalani.

Mid-last month, an NFT investor and influencer, NFT God, also fell victim to a hack. The NFT investor claimed to lose thousands of dollars worth of crypto and NFTs after accidentally downloading malicious software delivered through a Google Ad.

On January 25, hackers stole more than $800,000 from Digg founder and prominent web3 investor Kevin Rose. In a phishing attack, the notorious hacker disappeared with dozens of expensive NFTs, including 25 Squiggles NFTs and an Autoglyph NFT.

