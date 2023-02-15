Decentraland Joins Uplands To Showcase The Brazilian Carnival In The Metaverse

Decentraland, the popular metaverse gaming platform, has partnered with virtual property gaming platform, Uplands, to showcase the much-awaited annual Brazilian cultural festival in the metaverse.

Decentraland And Upland Metaverse Integration

In a February 14 blog post, Decentraland confirmed partnering Web3 gaming platform to showcase the highly anticipated Brazilian cultural festival slate this week. Brazilian Carnival will take place from February 17 up to February 25.

Under the new partnership, the two metaverse firm anticipates joining forces to make the much-awaited event livelier. The cultural festival will bring together thousands of metaverse visitors from different parts of the world.

The Brazilian Carnival is one of the most famous cultural events that no one would wish to miss. Thanks to the metaverse evolution as it aims to bring fans closer to reality. In a short statement, Dirk Lueth, the CEO of Uplands, remarked:

“This is an early example of the future, where interoperability between worlds and metaverses fuels enrichment in a user’s digital life. Major cultural moments like Carnival are tentpoles for opportunities to continue to explore this inevitable future.”

Brazilian Carnival To Go Live In Metaverse

Decentraland and Uplands will combine forces to showcase festive cultural highlights in the metaverse, such as live shows in the famous Salvador street carnival, schools, and parties across Brazilian cities.

Uplands will leverage its metaverse capabilities to present shows from the country’s most famous samba school. During this time, Metaverse users will use their avatars to purchase virtual carnival costumes.

The virtual guest will have an exclusive chance to access the behind the scene experiences with other members in the replica of the famous Manguera samba sanctuary. Moreover, they will also have the opportunity to perform samba with their avatars.

In the meantime, popular digital influencers, including Nina Verso and Tang Poko, have confirmed that they will join Decentraland Brazilian carnival parties and spend quality time with metaverse visitors at the Dollhouse party venue.

