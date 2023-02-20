Business & FinanceNFT news

Crypto Sleuth ZachXBT Unmasks Scammer Behind The Kumaleon NFT Phishing Attack

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageDominic Kimani Last updated:

Scammer

ZachXBT, a popular on-chain sleuth, has unmasked the notorious scammer linked to the Kumaleon phishing attack that left 111 NFTs lost. The scammer has also been terrorizing crypto projects and non-fungible token investors within the crypto community.

ZachXBT Unmasks Scammer Behind Kumaleon Phishing Attack

In a February 20 blog post, ZachXBT, a rug pull survivor who turned into an on-chain sleuth, shared a thread showcasing how notorious Canadian-based phishing scammer known as “Chards” has been stealing crypto and non-fungible tokens from crypto investors.

The on-chain detective began tracking the notorious scammer “Chards” a few weeks ago after his account became active in the Bored Ape Discord server and started showcasing his ENS address madman.eth as well as BAYC #7941 & #6716.

After conducting in-depth investigations, ZachXBT has linked the madman.eth domain to phishing attackers that stole more than 115 ETH in NFTs in September 2022. The stolen NFTs included BAYC #4651 and 18 other NFTs.

Moreover, ZachXBT associated the same address to the scammer serpentau.eth, responsible for the recent Azuki, Mutant Hounds, Chimpers, and A Kid Called Beast (AKCB) Twitter compromises.

The crypto detective has also linked the Canadian scammer with the Kumaleon Discord Sever attack that left many crypto investors losing thousands of crypto and NFTs in November. These Scammers are believed to have stolen millions of crypto and NFTs.

Other Phishing NFT Scams In 2023

Since the year’s start, scammers have relentlessly attacked crypto projects and NFT investors. Last month, Kevin Rose, an NFT investor and the founder of Moonbirds NFT collection, fell victim to a scam and lost over $800K in NFTs.

Earlier this year, notorious hackers compromised the Mailchimp account of digital asset incubation studio Yuga Labs. Fortunately, the Bored Ape Yacht Club creator has confirmed that even though an unauthorized user raided its Mailchimp account, no data seemed exported.

Related

Fight Out - Next 100x Move to Earn Crypto

Our Rating

Fightout token
  • Backed by LBank Labs, Transak
  • Earn Rewards for Working Out
  • Level Up and Compete in the Metaverse
  • Presale Live Now - $4M+ Raised
  • Real-World Community, Gym Chain
Fightout token
Buy Now

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Dominic Kimani.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Dominic Kimani

Dominic is a Nairobi, Kenya based crypto news writer enthusiastic about NFTs, DeFi, GameFi, the Metaverse and blockchain tech in general, with five years experience in the field, alongside his own personal trading and investing journey. Dominic holds a Bachelor's degree in sports journalism, and has been blogging and producing…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!