Bybit NFT Marketplace Partners With Matr1X to Launch New NFT Collection

Bybit, the popular digital marketplace for crypto and non-fungible token, has partnered with the mobile gaming platform to launch a new NFT collection. The new NFT project features a comic-inspired NFT collection.

Bybit Teams Matr1X To Launch New NFTs

In a February 17 blog post, the NFT market platform confirmed launching new non-fungible token series in partnership with Matr1X. The new Bybit x Matr1 x 2061 NFT collection will have a limited edition of 2061 animated digital collectibles.

Participate our Quest3 campaign to win Lucky List Matr1 x 2061 is a high-quality PFP NFT of ACG style. It is issued by Matr1 x FIRE with a total of 2,061 pieces https://t.co/XouugoEMzw pic.twitter.com/nUEYxAcJN8 — Bybit NFT (@Bybit_NFT) February 17, 2023

Mart1X is a mobile gaming platform allowing users to participate in various games to earn some funds. Earlier this month, the gaming firm raised roughly $10 million in a seed funding round led by notable industry investors.

Some famous investors who participated in the funding initiative included Hana, a major Korean financial organization; Hashkey Capital, an early Ethereum shareholder; Amber Group, a crypto market operator; and SevenX, a level-one Web3 investing entity, among other shareholders.

Mart1X has since used the secured fund to launch some NFT projects, including the recently released “You Are the Champion” (YATC) NFT collection, and Matr1x Fire, a mobile shooting metaverse game.

Bybit x Matr1 x 2061 NFT Collection Overview

Under the new integration, Matr1X and Bybit NFT marketplace anticipate launching an NFT collection that will offer users various privileges in the Mart1X FIRE metaverse shooting game. The new NFTs will give users priority rights in joining all future tests.

According to the site publication, the new NFTs will give collector rights to reserving genesis characters and receiving airdrops of in-game tokens and assets. Moreover, Bybit x Matr1 x 2061 NFT collection will provide users with early access to game experiences.

In the meantime, the highly anticipated NFT collection is scheduled to launch on Monday next week. Since the platform has no public action, the new collection will be available to people whitelisted by Matr1xList and LuckyList.

