Binance NFT Marketplace Launches SuperNormal Dream Girls NFT Promotion

Binance NFT, a digital marketplace for non-fungible tokens and a subsidiary of the crypto exchange Binance, has partnered with SuperNormal to launch an NFT promotion for the Dream Girl NFT collection.

In a February 28 blog post, Binance NFT marketplace confirmed partnering with SuperNormal, a world-class non-fungible token project from South Korea, to launch an NFT promotion for the Dream Girl NFT collection.

We are launching a flash promotion to give away 10 Whitelist spots for @SuperNormal Dream Girls NFT. The top 10 users ranked by their transaction volume from selected collections will be selected to win a whitelist spot for SuperNormal Dream Girls NFT More details below ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/HHO6jhoqwX — Binance NFT (@TheBinanceNFT) February 28, 2023

Dream Girl is a fully hand-drawn NFT collection featuring hundreds of traits from world-famous South Korean artist Kyu Yong Eom. The NFT collection features artwork inspired by 1980’s fashion, cyberpunk, and Japanese tattoos.

Born around 1978, Kyu Yong Eom is a talented and versatile digital artist and illustrator based in Seoul. For over 20 years, Eom has worked for numerous video game companies creating video game characters and concept artworks.

Binance NFT Promotion Overview

During the promotion period, the Binance NFT Market platform will require users to trade selected NFT collections, including Bored Ape Yacht Club, Otherdeed for Otherside, and Mutant Ape Yacht Club, to win a whitelist spot for SuperNormal Dream Girls NFT.

Other selected NFT collections include 10KTF, Clone X, Otherdeed, Azuki, Meebits, Moonbirds, Doodle, Pudgy Penguins, BAKC, BEANZ, The Potatoz, Checks, Cool Cats, Lil Pudgys, DEGEN TOONZ, Cool Pets NFT, Genesis Box, Invisible Friends, RENGA, Rektguy, PROOF Collective, The Captainz and A KID called BEAST.

The top 10 users ranked by their transaction volume on the above-selected NFT Collections will stand a chance to win a whitelist spot for SuperNormal Dream Girls NFT. The Dream Girl NFT promotion began on February 28 and is slated to end on March 3. According to Binance NFT marketplace, the NFT minting will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.

