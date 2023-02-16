BAYC Announces Top Scorer In Dookey Dash NFT Game, The Winner Bags $3.7M In NFT

Bored Ape Yacht Club, the team behind the famous Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, has officially announced the top scorer of its popular highly-contended blockchain game, the Dookey Dash.

Dookey Dash NFT Game Top Scorer Revealed

In a February 16 blog post, Bored Ape Yacht Club officially announced the NFT gamer and investor going for name Mangraal as the top scorer of the Dookey Dash NFT game. Mangraal has already listed his Dookey Dash Key #21915 on OpenSea.The NFT is has best offer of 2,222 ETH or roughly $3.7 million.

Many have dashed, more have dookey’d, but one person arrived. Congratulations to @Mongraal, the Key is yours! pic.twitter.com/FXNi2yrJIV — Bored Ape Yacht Club (@BoredApeYC) February 15, 2023

Launched in January, Dookey Dash is a skill-based blockchain game allowing players to allow NFT holders to play unlimited times, giving them the task to score more than 0 points to access their Sewer Passes and receive more mysterious game power.

According to the BAYC, all sewer pass holders can refresh the metadata to see their final scores. From next week, all sewer NFT holders have a chance to re-enter the bonus stage dubbed ‘Toad Mode’ to earn a companion of their Power Sources.

However, non-fungible token gamers who scored 0 will also have a chance to play the Toad Mode and secure a chance to the next stage, “The Summoning.” The next stage is anticipated to launch on March 8, 2023.

Yuga Labs NFT Market Health

Otherdeed, an NFT collection from Yuga Labs’ metaverse game venture Otherside, appears to perform well amid the short market rally in the general crypto market. In the past 24 hours, the NFT collection has surged by more than 37%. It has a floor price of $3,425.

The flagship NFT collection Bored Ape Yacht Club has joined the market rally, soaring more than 10%, ranking second in trading sales in the past 24 hours. The NFT collection has a market capitalization of $1.2 billion and a floor price of $128,934.

Mutant Ape Yacht Club, another NFT collection from Yuga Labs, has sharply responded to the market rally, surging more than 17 % in the past 24 hours. The NFT collection has a market cap of $501 million and a floor price of $25,777.

