Avalanche Joins Tencent Cloud To Improve Its Metaverse Gaming Ecosystem

Ava Labs, the blockchain-powered firm and the parent company behind the Avalanche network, has partnered with Tencent Cloud to support metaverse gaming projects and game developers across the Avalanche ecosystem.

Ava Labs & Tencent Cloud Metaverse Integration

In a February 22 announcement, Ava Labs confirmed partnering with Tencent Cloud to support gaming projects and developers in the Avalanche ecosystem. The new partnership will also accelerate metaverse adoption across traditional businesses.

Founded in 2010, Tencent Cloud is a subsidiary of Chinese multinational tech giant Tencent that provides innovative solutions for businesses and consumers. The tech firm focuses on helping companies and individuals navigate the ever-changing technology landscape.

Under the new partnership, Avalanche anticipates leveraging Tencent Cloud infrastructure to provide virtual asset developers and validators with a rapid node deployment across the Avalanche ecosystem.

It’s worth noting that Avalanche has already created a collection of Web3-related products, including a blockchain wallet, digital asset explorer, and bridge. In this context, the partnership will allow builders to leverage Tencent’s capabilities to build more improved web3 applications on Avalanche.

The new partnership will allow developers to build their products confidently and deliver the low latency experience users expect from modern games. While commenting about the partnership, Ed Chang, Head of Gaming at Ava Labs, remarked:

“The capabilities that Tencent and Avalanche will deliver are incredibly exciting for the future of games built on blockchain. Tencent is a global powerhouse in both the gaming and infrastructure space and this collaboration opens the door to building truly incredible Web 3 gaming experiences.”

Other Avalanche Metaverse Integrations

Earlier this week, Ava Labs partnered with the Indian video game streaming platform, Loco, to launch a new metaverse gaming marketplace on the Avalanche network. The partnership will allow users to live stream popular video games like Krafton, Activision, Ubisoft, Riot Games, and Red Bull in the metaverse.

