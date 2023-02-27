Anthony Hopkins Releases New NFT Drops in the Metaverse, Embraces Blockchain at 85

Sir Anthony Hopkins, an iconic movie star, director and two-time Oscar Awards Winner, has dropped live audio messages explaining his crypto journey as a non-fungible token. Hopkins was addressing the crypto community live from the metaverse during the NFT Paris last week.

Sir Anthony Hopkins Drops New NFTs

In a February 26 blog post, Sir Anthony Hopkins confirmed dropping his live audio messages in the metaverse as NFTs. The message NFTs features him explaining the importance of the blockchain, citing that he could not imagine taking live from the metaverse at his age of 85. Hopkins has already airdropped tokenized messages to the first 100 Ethernal NFT collection holders.

The 100 Eternal Messages have been airdropped.

100 holders from the Eternal collection have been gifted a special message as part of the utility. @OrangeCometNFT pic.twitter.com/nCfRIN9OYR — AHopkins.eth (@AnthonyHopkins) February 26, 2023

Born in the 1930s, Anthony Hopkins is one of Britain’s most recognizable and prolific movie actors. The 85-year-old film star teased his new “The Eternal Collection 1:1 edition NFT” collection the mid-last week before the NFT Paris annual event.

Bonjour. Behind the scenes recording audio of The Eternal Collection 1:1 edition NFT, that will be announced at @nft_paris

To everyone attending, have an extraordinary time and be on the lookout, there’s a surprise waiting for you. @OrangeCometNFT pic.twitter.com/i8QB9dX6p8 — AHopkins.eth (@AnthonyHopkins) February 23, 2023

NFT Paris is one the biggest annual events, bringing together brands, entrepreneurs, investors, artists and collectors interested in NFTs. This year’s event brought together popular industry heads, such as Greg Solano, the founder of Bored Apes creator Yuga Labs, and Yat Siu, the founder of Animoca Brands.

Other notable people from the NFT space that attended the events included Sebastien Borget, the founder of The Sandbox, Nicolas Julia, the co-founder and the chief executive of Sorare, and Benoit Pagotto, the co-founder of Nike’s digital assets studio RTFKT, among others.

Other Anthony Hopkins NFT Ventures

In August 2022, the Oscar-winning actor and artist Anthony Hopkins partnered with Orange Comet, a Web3 creative studio startup, to create and launch his first NFT collection, dubbed the Eternal collection. The collection featured a limited edition of 1,000 NFTs.

The Ethernal NFT collection featured ten different character archetypes that Hopkins has portrayed in his film career, including Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs” and Odin in three of Marvel’s “Thor” movies. The NFT collection also featured themes and styles from the actor’s body of artwork.

