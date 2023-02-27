Animoca Brands & Passion Labs Join Hands To Help Japanese Firms Adopt The Metaverse

Animoca Brands Japan, a strategic subsidiary of video gaming behemoth Animoca Brands, has partnered with Passion Labs, a platform providing user experience and community engagement tools, to empower users with data ownership and brands to build communities in the metaverse.

Animoca Joins Passion Labs To Boost Metverse Adoption

In a February 27 press release, the famous Animoca Brands Japan’s subsidiary confirmed partnering with Passion Labs to help Japanese companies develop their Web3 strategies and create Web3 communities.

Founded in Taiwan in 2022, Passion Labs is a platform offering customer experience and community engagement tools. Passion Labs is envisioned to enable a world of actual data ownership.

Following the recent investment, Animoca Brands anticipates leveraging Passion Labs’ Key Opinion Consumer (KOC) technology to help luxury and automotive brands in Japan and Asia-Pacific adopt the metaverse.

Moreover, the new integration will strengthen the firm foundation of trade and friendship between Japan and Taiwan. While commenting about the new investment partnership, Kyoya Okazawa, the co-founder of Animoca Brands, remarked:

“It is with great pleasure and honor that we announce that we have entered into a capital and strategic alliance with Animoca Brands Japan, with whom we already had the pleasure to support Bentley Japan’s entrance into Web3.”

Other Animoca Metaverse Ventures In 2023

In recent months, Animoca Brands has inked several metaverse partnership deals. Last week, its Australian subsidiary Grease Monkey Games partnered with car cooling parts creator Mishimoto to launch a non-fungible token car racing game.

On February 16, The Sandbox, another Animoca Brands subsidiary, partnered with Toei Animation, a production company specializing in producing cultural Japanese comic books and graphic novels, in showcasing the popular Japanese manga in the metaverse.

Animoca Brands has a rapidly growing portfolio of more than 380 metaverse projects, including Colossal, Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others.

