Business & FinanceNFT news

Animoca Brands’ Grease Monkey Games Joins Mishimoto To Launch NFT Racing Game

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageDominic Kimani Last updated:

Grease Monkey Games partners with Mishimoto

Grease Monkey Games, an Australian gaming studio and a subsidiary of video gaming behemoth Animoca Brands, has partnered with car cooling parts creator Mishimoto to launch a non-fungible token car racing game.

Animoca Taps Mishimoto To Launch NFT Racing Game

In a February 24 press release, Animoca Brands confirmed partnering with car cooling parts company Mishimoto for its upcoming car racing NFT game. The upcoming NFT game “Torque Drift 2 “will operate on the Polygon blockchain.

Established in 2013, Animoca Brands’ Grease Monkey Games is a video gaming studio based in Melbourne, Australia. The company, formerly known as League of Monkeys, has a wealth of experience in creating visual effects and video games.

Under the new partnership, Grease Monkey Games anticipates leveraging the Mishimoto brand to launch a new racing game. While commenting about the new upcoming project, Arran Potter, the founder and managing director of Grease Monkey Games, remarked:

“At Grease Monkey Games, we are all about bringing the thrill and excitement of car culture to gamers worldwide. We can’t wait to see what kind of sick rides our players will be able to build and customize with Mishimoto’s top-of-the-line parts.”

Torque Drift 2 NFT Racing Game Overview

The upcoming Torque Drift 2 is a blockchain-based racing game providing an immersive, true-to-life drifting experience. The racing game will deliver an authentic racing experience to traditional and metaverse gamers.

The game will feature iconic Mishimoto parts, such as intercoolers and gear shifters, allowing players to customize their in-game vehicles to achieve different performance levels. Grease Monkey Games aims to deliver a fair virtual racing experience.

According to the announcement, a playable demo of the highly anticipated Torque Drift 2 racing game will be released in the second quarter of 2023. Animoca brands will launch the racing game for PC players in 2024.

Related

Fight Out - Next 100x Move to Earn Crypto

Our Rating

Fightout token
  • Backed by LBank Labs, Transak
  • Earn Rewards for Working Out
  • Level Up and Compete in the Metaverse
  • Presale Live Now - $4M+ Raised
  • Real-World Community, Gym Chain
Fightout token
Buy Now

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Dominic Kimani.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Dominic Kimani

Dominic is a Nairobi, Kenya based crypto news writer enthusiastic about NFTs, DeFi, GameFi, the Metaverse and blockchain tech in general, with five years experience in the field, alongside his own personal trading and investing journey. Dominic holds a Bachelor's degree in sports journalism, and has been blogging and producing…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!