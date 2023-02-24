Animoca Brands’ Grease Monkey Games Joins Mishimoto To Launch NFT Racing Game

Grease Monkey Games, an Australian gaming studio and a subsidiary of video gaming behemoth Animoca Brands, has partnered with car cooling parts creator Mishimoto to launch a non-fungible token car racing game.

Animoca Taps Mishimoto To Launch NFT Racing Game

In a February 24 press release, Animoca Brands confirmed partnering with car cooling parts company Mishimoto for its upcoming car racing NFT game. The upcoming NFT game “Torque Drift 2 “will operate on the Polygon blockchain.

We are pleased to share that our subsidiary, Grease Monkey Games (@GMGStudios), has partnered with @Mishimoto, a car cooling aftermarket parts company, for their upcoming #blockchain-based #racing game Torque Drift 2. Read the full announcement: https://t.co/WOcHhXblNe — Animoca Brands (@animocabrands) February 24, 2023

Established in 2013, Animoca Brands’ Grease Monkey Games is a video gaming studio based in Melbourne, Australia. The company, formerly known as League of Monkeys, has a wealth of experience in creating visual effects and video games.

Under the new partnership, Grease Monkey Games anticipates leveraging the Mishimoto brand to launch a new racing game. While commenting about the new upcoming project, Arran Potter, the founder and managing director of Grease Monkey Games, remarked:

“At Grease Monkey Games, we are all about bringing the thrill and excitement of car culture to gamers worldwide. We can’t wait to see what kind of sick rides our players will be able to build and customize with Mishimoto’s top-of-the-line parts.”

Torque Drift 2 NFT Racing Game Overview

The upcoming Torque Drift 2 is a blockchain-based racing game providing an immersive, true-to-life drifting experience. The racing game will deliver an authentic racing experience to traditional and metaverse gamers.

The game will feature iconic Mishimoto parts, such as intercoolers and gear shifters, allowing players to customize their in-game vehicles to achieve different performance levels. Grease Monkey Games aims to deliver a fair virtual racing experience.

According to the announcement, a playable demo of the highly anticipated Torque Drift 2 racing game will be released in the second quarter of 2023. Animoca brands will launch the racing game for PC players in 2024.

