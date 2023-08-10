Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Instagram Reels have become a powerful tool for businesses to connect with their customers and boost brand presence in today’s digital age.

Similar to TikTok, Reels allow businesses to reach billions of users with short and engaging videos, making it an essential feature to learn how to master.

In this article, we will break down the Instagram Reel algorithm, explore the importance of learning how to make a reel on Instagram for businesses, and provide valuable tips to create a perfect reel that can drive engagement and views.

How to Make a Reel on Instagram in a Nutshell

In order to make a perfect Reel on Instagram, it is important to first craft a captivating video that resonates with your target audience. Once the video is ready, you can navigate to your Instagram profile and click on the “+” button at the bottom of the screen and select the “Reels” option.

You can now upload the video, and add various effects, music, and text to enhance your content. After editing, you can share your Reel with your followers and potentially reach a wider audience through Instagram’s algorithmic recommendations.

It’s important to note that these are only the basics of creating great Instagram Reels. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know to master the medium.

Why Is Learning How to Make a Reel on Instagram Important?

As the popularity of short-form videos continues to increase, businesses cannot afford to overlook the potential of Instagram Reels. In fact, to stay competitive, businesses need to leverage the engaging format of Reels to connect with customers, boost brand awareness, and ultimately drive sales.

With over a billion active users on Instagram, the platform presents a vast audience for businesses to connect with, especially younger demographics who are increasingly embracing the video format. Furthermore, the skills learned in creating Instagram Reels can easily be extrapolated to other platforms like TikTok, expanding a business’s reach even further.

According to a June 2022 study, Reels on Instagram had a much higher user reach than regular posts on the social media app.

Instagram accounts with up to 500 followers had a reach of almost 900 percent with Reels, whilst images achieved a reach of 77 percent.

For accounts with between 500 and two thousand followers, Reels had a reach of around 152 percent, and images had a reach of 27 percent.

Understanding the Instagram Reel Algorithm

The Instagram Reel algorithm plays a crucial role in determining the reach and visibility of video content.

While the exact workings of the algorithm may not be publicly disclosed, there are some publicly known factors that influence its recommendations.

Similar to TikTok, Instagram Reels are predominantly shown based on an individual user’s interests and behavior.

The algorithm takes into account various factors such as engagement, video completion rate, and trending hashtags to determine the relevance and quality of Reels.

It is important to strike a balance between creating unique and authentic content while leveraging popular trends to increase your chances of reaching a wider audience. If you create content that is similar enough to other popular content on Reels while remaining original and engaging, it will likely be recommended to more and more Instagram users.

Top Ranking Factors For Reels:

The Instagram Reels algorithm also has some ranking factors, including:

Context: The algorithm considers the relevance of your content to the user’s interests and preferences. This means that creating content that aligns with popular trends or topics can increase your visibility.

The algorithm considers the relevance of your content to the user’s interests and preferences. This means that creating content that aligns with popular trends or topics can increase your visibility. Engagement: The amount of engagement your Reels receive, such as likes, comments, and shares, plays a significant role in determining its ranking. Encouraging viewers to engage with your content through calls-to-action (implicit or explicit) can help boost your visibility.

The amount of engagement your Reels receive, such as likes, comments, and shares, plays a significant role in determining its ranking. Encouraging viewers to engage with your content through calls-to-action (implicit or explicit) can help boost your visibility. Completeness: Reels that are watched all the way through are given priority in the algorithm. It’s important to create content that captures and keeps viewers’ attention until the end.

Reels that are watched all the way through are given priority in the algorithm. It’s important to create content that captures and keeps viewers’ attention until the end. Timeliness: The algorithm also considers the recency of your content. Fresh and recent Reels have a higher chance of being shown to users, so regularly creating and uploading new content is key.

The algorithm also considers the recency of your content. Fresh and recent Reels have a higher chance of being shown to users, so regularly creating and uploading new content is key. Relationships: The algorithm takes into account the relationships between users, such as who they follow, engage with and interact with frequently. If your content is engaging and resonates with a user’s connections, it may be prioritized in their feed.

How to Make a Perfect Reel on Instagram for Your Business

Creating compelling and engaging content is vital for maximizing reach and engagement on Instagram Reels. Let’s dive into the main steps of making a great Reel for your business.

Step 1: Planning Your Reel

Before diving into production, it is essential to plan your Reel thoroughly. Define your goal, identify your target audience, and brainstorm ideas that align with your brand’s personality and values. Don’t go too over the top with the planning phase, however. Users can often tell when a video is too rehearsed and it often lacks authenticity.

Step 2: Script Writing and Storyboarding

To ensure coherence and clarity, consider writing a script or outline for your Reel. Storyboarding can also help visualize the flow and structure of your video, making it easier to execute during production. Remember to keep it natural and authentic.

Step 3: Video Production

When shooting your Reel, focus on creating visually appealing and high-quality content. The use of proper lighting, good camera angles, and clear audio can significantly enhance the overall user experience.

Step 4: Captivating Content Elements

To make your Reel stand out, incorporate unique and compelling content elements. This could include making jokes, showcasing your products in a unique way, sharing helpful tips or tutorials, or captivating viewers with visually stunning footage.

Step 5: Enhancing Engagement with Elements

Optimize engagement by adding relevant hashtags that align with your content. Additionally, consider using popular soundtracks to leverage trending audio trends.

Building Engagement for Instagram Reels

Building engagement is crucial for the success of your Instagram Reels.

Responding to comments promptly, promoting user-generated content, and collaborating with other brands can all contribute to increasing your engagement rate.

It is also important to encourage followers to participate in challenges or use a specific hashtag related to your Reel, further driving active engagement.

Is Mastering Instagram Reels Worth the Effort?

In short, mastering Instagram Reels could be tremendously beneficial for businesses looking to connect with a broader audience and stay competitive in the digital landscape, especially if they want to market to a younger audience.

By understanding the Instagram Reel algorithm, creating compelling content, and focusing on engagement, businesses can effectively utilize this feature to boost brand awareness, increase reach, and ultimately drive more sales.

