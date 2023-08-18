Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Thousands if not millions of users worldwide are trying to figure out how to get verified on Instagram, given the platform’s significant role in today’s digital world. With a user base exceeding 2 billion, Instagram is a key player in social media. The Instagram verification badge, often referred to as the blue check, symbolizes authenticity, trust, and credibility and could directly correlate with increased engagement or even improved sales for businesses and affiliate marketers.

This article explores the importance of Instagram verification as well as how to attain it. It emphasizes the advantages, from increased visibility to protection from fake profiles. The piece also offers a detailed guide on the Instagram verification process, correcting prevalent misconceptions and shedding light on the Meta Verified subscription option.

For brands, influencers, or users, grasping the Instagram verification criteria and requirements is crucial. It not only improves one’s use of the platform but also boosts the standing of a profile. Delve into this guide to understand how to get verified on Instagram and the path to the coveted blue check.

Key Takeaways

Benefits of Verification: Verified profiles gain increased visibility, protection from impersonation, enhanced credibility, early or exclusive feature access, and a boost in brand perception.

Verified profiles gain increased visibility, protection from impersonation, enhanced credibility, early or exclusive feature access, and a boost in brand perception. Meta Verified Subscription: Introduced by Meta, this is a paid monthly subscription service that offers a pathway to obtain the blue check badge on Instagram and Facebook.

Introduced by Meta, this is a paid monthly subscription service that offers a pathway to obtain the blue check badge on Instagram and Facebook. Difference between Meta Verified and Traditional Verification: Traditional verification is primarily for notable public figures and brands, while Meta Verified is available to a broader range of individuals. Traditional verification is free but doesn’t include the extra benefits of the Meta Verified subscription.

Traditional verification is primarily for notable public figures and brands, while Meta Verified is available to a broader range of individuals. Traditional verification is free but doesn’t include the extra benefits of the Meta Verified subscription. Misconception about Follower Count: Traditional Instagram verification isn’t directly tied to follower count. Accounts with fewer followers can get verified if they align with Instagram’s criteria, emphasizing authenticity and engagement.

Traditional Instagram verification isn’t directly tied to follower count. Accounts with fewer followers can get verified if they align with Instagram’s criteria, emphasizing authenticity and engagement. Traditional Verification Process: This involves logging into the account, navigating to settings, requesting verification, completing a form, and waiting up to 30 days for a decision.

This involves logging into the account, navigating to settings, requesting verification, completing a form, and waiting up to 30 days for a decision. Meta Verified Process: This involves logging into the account, accessing settings, navigating to the ‘Accounts Center’, checking availability, setting up payment, verifying identity, and completing the application.

This involves logging into the account, accessing settings, navigating to the ‘Accounts Center’, checking availability, setting up payment, verifying identity, and completing the application. Security for Verified Accounts: Verified accounts should prioritize security by enabling two-factor authentication, using strong passwords, being cautious with third-party apps, and regularly backing up their data.

Verified accounts should prioritize security by enabling two-factor authentication, using strong passwords, being cautious with third-party apps, and regularly backing up their data. Cost of Verification: Traditional verification is free, while the Meta Verified subscription has a monthly fee. There are also potential indirect costs related to enhancing an account’s public image for traditional verification.

Traditional verification is free, while the Meta Verified subscription has a monthly fee. There are also potential indirect costs related to enhancing an account’s public image for traditional verification. Verification for Non-Celebrities: With Meta Verified, even those who aren’t globally famous can get verified. Traditional verification can also be achieved through local influence, unique content, collaborations, and press coverage.

With Meta Verified, even those who aren’t globally famous can get verified. Traditional verification can also be achieved through local influence, unique content, collaborations, and press coverage. Duration for Verification: Traditional verification can take up to 30 days, while Meta Verified offers almost immediate verification upon successful subscription and criteria alignment.

Why is Instagram Verification Important?

Given Instagram’s vast user base, differentiating real profiles from fake ones is vital. The importance of obtaining the Instagram verification badge, or the blue check, is as follows:

Authenticity: Instagram verification ensures an account’s authenticity. The blue check indicates that Instagram acknowledges the account as a genuine representation of a brand or celebrity.

Instagram verification ensures an account’s authenticity. The blue check indicates that Instagram acknowledges the account as a genuine representation of a brand or celebrity. Trustworthiness: Amidst numerous fake profiles, the Instagram verification badge serves as a trust symbol. Users tend to engage more with verified accounts, assured of their authenticity.

Amidst numerous fake profiles, the Instagram verification badge serves as a trust symbol. Users tend to engage more with verified accounts, assured of their authenticity. Visibility Boost: Verified profiles typically have enhanced visibility in search results. When searching for a brand or influencer, Instagram often prioritizes these accounts, enhancing their organic reach.

Verified profiles typically have enhanced visibility in search results. When searching for a brand or influencer, Instagram often prioritizes these accounts, enhancing their organic reach. Credibility Enhancement: In the realm of influencers and brands, credibility is paramount. The Instagram blue check enhances this credibility, indicating the platform’s recognition and value.

In the realm of influencers and brands, credibility is paramount. The Instagram blue check enhances this credibility, indicating the platform’s recognition and value. Impersonation Protection: Prominent figures face the threat of impersonation. The Instagram verification process safeguards them from impersonators aiming to deceive followers or tarnish their reputations.

Prominent figures face the threat of impersonation. The Instagram verification process safeguards them from impersonators aiming to deceive followers or tarnish their reputations. Feature Access: Instagram introduces new features periodically. At times, verified accounts gain early or exclusive access, offering them an advantage.

Instagram introduces new features periodically. At times, verified accounts gain early or exclusive access, offering them an advantage. Brand Perception: In branding, image is crucial. The Instagram verification criteria, when met, can boost a brand’s perception, portraying it as more esteemed and well-established.

By understanding how to get verified on Instagram and the associated Instagram verification requirements and tips, users can navigate the platform more effectively and securely.

Meta Verified on Instagram: A New Pathway to Verification

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has introduced a new subscription service called “Meta Verified.” This service offers a unique pathway to obtaining the blue check badge on both Instagram and Facebook. Here’s what you need to know:

What is Meta Verified?

Meta Verified is a subscription bundle specifically designed for creators on both Instagram and Facebook. The service includes:

Account verification, which provides the blue check badge.

Protection against account impersonation.

Access to exclusive stickers.

Enhanced reach on the platform.

Direct access to human support agents.

The cost of a Meta Verified subscription is $14.99/month if you sign up through the iOS or Android apps. However, if you sign up via the web (only available for Facebook), the cost is $11.99/month.

Who Can Apply for Meta Verified?

Currently, Meta Verified is available only to individuals and not brands. The requirements to apply include:

The account must represent a real individual.

The individual must be 18 years or older.

Residency in Australia, New Zealand, or the United States.

Adherence to the Terms of Use or Community Guidelines on Instagram and the Terms of Service or Community Standards on Facebook.

The profile must use the individual’s full real name, matching the name on their government-issued ID.

The profile photo must show the individual’s face, matching the photo on their government-issued ID.

Two-factor authentication must be enabled.

The account must have a prior posting history.

How Does Meta Verified Differ from Traditional Verification?

While the blue check badge remains the same, the path to obtaining it is different. Traditional verification on Instagram and Facebook is primarily available to public figures, celebrities, and brands that are notable, such as those featured in news stories or household names. On the other hand, Meta Verified offers a broader range of individuals the chance to get verified, even if they aren’t globally recognized.

However, it’s essential to note that the original style of verification, which is free, does not come with the additional benefits offered by the Meta Verified bundle. Those with traditional verification can apply for Meta Verified to access the added features of the subscription.

The Future of Meta Verified

Meta aims to expand the Meta Verified program to a broader audience, including businesses and the larger community. While it’s currently available in select countries, there are plans to roll it out to other regions in the future.

Do You Need a Certain Number of Followers to Be Verified on Instagram?

One of the most common misconceptions about Instagram’s blue verification badge is its direct tie to an account’s follower count. Many assume that a specific follower number guarantees this badge. However, the process of getting traditionally verified on Instagram is more intricate.

Instagram doesn’t mandate a set follower number for its verification process. Surprisingly, accounts with vast followers might remain unverified if they don’t meet the Instagram verification criteria. Conversely, some accounts with fewer followers have secured the Instagram verification badge, aligning perfectly with the platform’s guidelines.

Key factors for traditional Instagram verification include:

Authenticity: The account must represent a genuine person or entity.

The account must represent a genuine person or entity. Uniqueness: Instagram gives preference to unique accounts, representing a sole entity or individual. There are exceptions for language-specific accounts.

Instagram gives preference to unique accounts, representing a sole entity or individual. There are exceptions for language-specific accounts. Profile Completeness: A potential account for verification should have a bio, profile picture, and at least one post.

A potential account for verification should have a bio, profile picture, and at least one post. Notable: The account must represent a well-known, highly searched-for person, brand, or entity. Instagram reviews accounts that are featured in multiple news sources and doesn’t consider paid or sponsored media content as sources for review.

For those trying to understand how to get traditionally verified on Instagram for free, focusing on quality is vital. Regular, relevant content can nurture and expand an engaged audience. Active engagement, like responding to comments, can enhance genuine followers. Furthermore, promoting an Instagram account on other platforms can draw a genuine audience, meeting the Instagram verification requirements.

Step-by-Step Guide on How to Get Verified on Instagram

Log In to Your Account: Before starting the Instagram verification process, log into the desired account. Navigate to Your Profile: Access your profile by tapping the profile picture or icon at the bottom right. Access Settings: Click on ‘more options’ in the top right, often represented by three dots or lines. Then, choose ‘Settings and privacy’. Head to Account Type and Tools: Within the ‘For professionals’ section, select ‘Business tools and controls’. Begin the Verification Process: Choose ‘Request verification’. Complete the Verification Form: Input your full name. Provide necessary identification. This could be a photo ID for individuals or business documents for brands Follow On-Screen Prompts: Finish any remaining steps and hit ‘Submit’. Wait for the Outcome: Instagram reviews each request. Within 30 days, a notification in the Activity section will reveal if the account has earned the Instagram verification badge. Outcome Details: Successful requests result in the Instagram blue check. Unsuccessful attempts can be followed by a new application after 30 days. Note: Multiple applications before a decision voids the process.

For those with the Instagram blue check, it’s important to uphold the verified status:

Never sell or transfer the badge.

Adhere to Instagram’s Community Guidelines and Terms of Use.

Avoid third-party verification services.

Minimize toggling between public and private settings.

Step-by-Step Guide on How to Get Meta Verified on Instagram

Log In to Your Account: Before starting the Instagram verification process, log into the desired account. Navigate to Your Profile: Access your profile by tapping the profile picture or icon at the bottom right. Access Settings: Click on ‘more options’ in the top right, often represented by three dots or lines. Then, choose ‘Settings’. Click ‘Meta Verified’: In the ‘Settings’ menu, find and tap on ‘Meta Verified’. Set Up Payment: Proceed to the payment page and choose your preferred payment method for the monthly subscription fee. Verify Your Identity: As part of the verification process, you’ll be required to provide a government-issued photo ID. Where available, you might also be asked to record and submit a selfie video to further confirm your identity. Complete the Application: Follow any additional on-screen prompts or instructions to finalize your application for the Meta Verified subscription. Await Approval: Once you’ve submitted all necessary details and documents, wait for the approval process to complete. Upon successful verification, you’ll be enrolled in the Meta Verified subscription and receive the blue check badge on your profile.

Security Measures for Verified Accounts

With the prestige of the Instagram verification badge comes the responsibility of maintaining account security. Verified accounts, due to their prominence, can often be targets for hacking attempts.

Key Security Recommendations for Verified Accounts:

Two-Factor Authentication: Turn on two-factor authentication for an added layer of account security.

Turn on two-factor authentication for an added layer of account security. Password Safety: Never share your password with someone you don’t trust. Choose a strong, unique password with a mix of numbers, letters, and special characters. Regularly update your password, especially if prompted by Instagram. Ensure the security of your email accounts, as they can be a gateway to your Instagram account.

Third-Party Apps: Be cautious when authorizing third-party apps. Never share your login details with untrusted apps, as they can gain full access to your account.

Be cautious when authorizing third-party apps. Never share your login details with untrusted apps, as they can gain full access to your account. Backup Your Data: Regularly request a copy of everything you’ve shared on Instagram. This backup can be in HTML or JSON format. Remember, you’ll need your Instagram password to request this data.

Regularly request a copy of everything you’ve shared on Instagram. This backup can be in HTML or JSON format. Remember, you’ll need your Instagram password to request this data. General Tips: Log out of Instagram on shared devices and avoid using the “Remember me” option on public computers. Learn the steps to reset your password to act swiftly if needed.



In essence, while the verification badge adds prestige to an account, it also necessitates heightened security awareness. Prioritize the safety of your account and always follow best practices to ensure its security.

How Much Does It Cost to Get Verified on Instagram?

The cost associated with Instagram verification has often been shrouded in myths. Here are the facts:

Traditional Process is Free: Applying for the Instagram blue check through the official app doesn’t come with a fee. It’s a free process.

Applying for the Instagram blue check through the official app doesn’t come with a fee. It’s a free process. Meta Verified Subscription: This service provides a different pathway to verification. The cost of a Meta Verified subscription for Instagram is $14.99/month. This subscription not only offers the blue check badge but also other benefits like protection against account impersonation and access to exclusive stickers.

This service provides a different pathway to verification. The cost of a Meta Verified subscription for Instagram is $14.99/month. This subscription not only offers the blue check badge but also other benefits like protection against account impersonation and access to exclusive stickers. Scams Alert: Many third-party entities promise Instagram verification for a price. Such claims are typically scams. They not only fail to deliver on the promise but might also compromise account security. Always be cautious of offers that demand payment for the Instagram verification badge, especially those not affiliated with the official Meta Verified program.

Many third-party entities promise Instagram verification for a price. Such claims are typically scams. They not only fail to deliver on the promise but might also compromise account security. Always be cautious of offers that demand payment for the Instagram verification badge, especially those not affiliated with the official Meta Verified program. Potential Indirect Costs: The direct application for traditional Instagram verification is free. However, some brands or individuals invest in enhancing their public image to align with Instagram verification criteria. This might involve public relations efforts, collaborations, or other brand-building strategies. These aren’t costs for the verification itself but for elevating the account’s stature.

The direct application for traditional Instagram verification is free. However, some brands or individuals invest in enhancing their public image to align with Instagram verification criteria. This might involve public relations efforts, collaborations, or other brand-building strategies. These aren’t costs for the verification itself but for elevating the account’s stature. No Cost for Reapplication: If an account doesn’t get verified on the first attempt through the traditional method, there’s an option to reapply after 30 days. This reapplication is free.

To sum it up, while the traditional verification process has no direct financial cost, the Meta Verified subscription does come with a monthly fee. Regardless of the method, it’s vital to be informed and avoid misleading services that claim to offer shortcuts. The true value is in the authenticity and trustworthiness of an account on the platform.

How to Get Verified on Instagram Without Being Famous

With the introduction of the Meta Verified subscription, the landscape of Instagram verification has evolved. While traditionally, celebrities and major brands had an easier time getting verified due to their high public profiles, the door is now open for a broader range of individuals. Here’s how you can earn the blue check:

Meta Verified Subscription: You’ll need to pay for this, but you’ll have the blue check for authenticity and the added benefits that come with the subscription.

You’ll need to pay for this, but you’ll have the blue check for authenticity and the added benefits that come with the subscription. Traditional Verification: Local Influence: Even if you’re not globally famous, being a well-known figure in a local community or industry can be a pathway to becoming verified. Local journalists, artists, or community leaders can be recognized for their contributions. Unique Content Creation: Instagram values original content. Producing unique content that stands out and gains organic traction can bolster your case for verification. Collaborations: Partnering with verified or larger accounts for shoutouts or features can increase your visibility and credibility on the platform. Press Coverage: Even minor press mentions can be beneficial. Being featured in news articles, blogs, or other media adds to your public presence.



While the Meta Verified subscription offers a more straightforward path to verification, it’s essential to understand that the traditional method still exists and is free. Depending on your goals, public profile, and budget, you can choose the route that best suits your needs.

How Long Does it Take to Get Verified on Instagram?

The duration for Instagram verification varies based on the method you choose:

Traditional Verification

Standard Response Time: I nstagram typically takes up to 30 days to review and respond to traditional verification requests.

nstagram typically takes up to 30 days to review and respond to traditional verification requests. Expedited Cases: Some users have reported quicker turnarounds, especially if there’s a pressing need for verification, such as a surge in impersonation attempts or significant media coverage.

Some users have reported quicker turnarounds, especially if there’s a pressing need for verification, such as a surge in impersonation attempts or significant media coverage. Recommendation: It’s always advisable to prepare for the full waiting period, even if there are instances of faster approvals.

Meta Verified Subscription

Immediate Verification: Once you successfully subscribe to Meta Verified and meet all the criteria, the blue check is added to your profile almost immediately. However, remember that while the badge is instant, you still need to align with Instagram’s verification criteria to maintain it.

Once you successfully subscribe to Meta Verified and meet all the criteria, the blue check is added to your profile almost immediately. However, remember that while the badge is instant, you still need to align with Instagram’s verification criteria to maintain it. Continuous Subscription: It’s essential to ensure that your subscription remains active. If the subscription lapses, there’s a possibility that the verification badge might be removed.

In both cases, patience is key. While the Meta Verified subscription offers a more immediate pathway to the blue check, it comes with its own set of requirements and costs. On the other hand, the traditional method might take longer but is free of charge.

Is Getting Verified on Instagram Important?

In conclusion, understanding how to get verified on Instagram is essential for anyone looking to establish authenticity and credibility on the platform. With the rise of the Instagram verification badge, users can distinguish genuine profiles from potential impersonators.

Whether opting for the traditional Instagram verification process or exploring the Meta Verified subscription, each pathway offers its unique advantages. The Instagram blue check not only enhances a profile’s visibility but also instills trust among followers.

By adhering to the Instagram verification criteria and leveraging the provided Instagram verification tips, users can navigate the platform with greater confidence.

