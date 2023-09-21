Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

With over 1.6 billion users and counting, TikTok is one of those social hubs where you can’t afford not to be as a business. And while it’s only the sixth most used social media platform in the world, it holds one big advantage over the others – its focus on the latest trends. The goal for businesses here is straightforward – follow the TikTok trends and reach loads of people.

The goal might be clear, but the path is not as simple. TikTok is all about trending content and creativity, but it’s a competitive platform that’s changing all the time. What worked yesterday might not work today or tomorrow. You need to be creative and offer quality to stand out.

In this post, we’ll keep you updated on what’s trending on TikTok in 2023. You can use the ideas below to improve your marketing strategy and see better results.

Reasons Why You Should Use TikTok as a Business

Following TikTok trends can deliver awesome results for your business. It’s a trend-based platform that can potentially get you more organic reach than any other marketing strategy. With the right content, your videos on TikTok can go viral overnight and help you reach a wider audience than you ever imagined.

But, why is TikTok important for businesses?

TikTok is a great place to spread awareness for your brand. It’s a platform with a priority of discovering creative, new content.

It’s all about the trends. Users use it to search for trending songs, challenges, hashtags, or any other idea that’s currently blowing up. As a business, the best strategy is to jump on the wagon and use the trends. And if you are really creative, you can even start a new one!

Here are just a few of the many reasons why TikTok marketing is a smart idea for businesses in 2023:

TikTok is projected to reach 2 billion users by the end of 2024

TikTok constantly makes updates for businesses (such as their Creative Center of 2022). It also announced a WooCommerce integration so that businesses can synchronize their products and track data.

Due to the major growth of the platform, we can expect spending to increase on TikTok

The competition is getting bigger every day. As the desire to spend on ads increases, the price of advertising will also increase. So, if you take advantage of the low prices now, you can stay ahead of the curve.

Not to mention, since the platform sees a growth in users, it will be much harder to beat the growing competition in the future. Brands will all fight for the same – reach the audience, and it will get harder to do this with more competitors on the platform.

Top 9 TikTok Trends You Should Follow

What’s trending on TikTok right now? The social media platform is full of ideas, but only the best are buzzing and attracting the attention of most users. With that in mind, here are some most-followed, new TikTok trends to use to promote your brand this year:

1. Trending Sounds and Songs

Most of the trends on TikTok are tied to audio content. One of the fastest and most effective ways to find the current trends is to go through the trending songs and sounds.

These change often, so checking the top sounds and songs is a strategy that works at any moment. You can see what music people love listening to while they watch videos, what type of content it fits – and create it using the same audio content.

There are 2 ways to create content based on trending audio:

Go to the search bar and search for ‘viral sounds’ or ‘trending songs’

If you have an idea for content, type in the idea, and look at the top videos that come up to see what sounds and songs they are using

2. Branded Hashtag Challenge

The branded hashtag challenge has been trending for some time now. This is, by far, one of the most successful TikTok marketing strategies for brands. To use it, create your own hashtag and use it in a challenge for your audience.

The idea is to encourage users to create videos based on the requirements of your challenge. They are required to use the branded hashtag when they upload the video.

Take, for instance, the branded hashtag challenge by Nissan Australia. The company managed to raise awareness for their new sporty car, the JUKE by introducing a challenge with a prize. The challenge resulted in 34,000+ video creations and hashtag usage, and the campaign reached over 129 million video views!



Simmons achieved even greater results with their branded hashtag challenge – over 1.1 million video creators and an incredible 6 billion video views! The mattress brand launched its #Snoozzzapalooza hashtag challenge during the COVID-19 quarantine, encouraging the community to create content from the comfort of their home.

3. User-generated Content

User-generated content works across all platforms. People are more likely to trust a brand that has a strong reputation on the market. Around 45% of consumers globally will check social media reviews and videos before they buy a product or service.

But, what if you take an extra step in this direction? What if you encourage your users to create TikTok videos where they use your product, talk about it, and share their experiences?

Good UGC makes your brand more trustworthy in the eyes of the audience. Instead of your marketing team coming up with content to impress the audience, you can ask the existing customers to create videos. You can send them a product to open, assemble, use, and rate, or ask them to talk about their experience on video.

4. Influencer Marketing

Influencer marketing is focused on people with great influence with a targeted audience – people who promote brands and help you reach a big audience.

Influencers are a big TikTok trend these days. They have a lot of power over your targeted audience and collaborating with them can help you reach out faster – and better.

There’s no reason why you can’t combine this strategy with others, too. Nike used the TikTok creator @Ben to kick-start their branded hashtag challenge #MagicBoots. As the heart of the campaign, the influencer with 2.2 million followers helped Nike reach the key target demographic.

The results? They had 317 million views, over 160 thousand videos with the hashtag, and over 215 thousand new followers!



5. Duets

Duets are side-by-side videos and a new TikTok trend. Recently, people have started creating content where you can see their reaction to existing content from other users. You can mimic other people’s content, react to it for the audience, or create something new based on the original.

TikTok users are big fans of duets. They are engaging, fun, and a great way to repurpose trending content. For your business, this is a great way to leverage trends on TikTok from other users and increase your brand’s visibility.

6. TikTok Live Videos

If you have at least a thousand followers, you can create live streams on TikTok. It’s a trending form of content that helps your customers see how your business works in real time, communicate with you, get updates, and much more.

You can use TikTok Live to reveal the work of your business. You can use them to talk about important topics or share something special with your audience. It’s a type of content that offers exclusivity and, unlike ready and edited content pieces, it’s more real and authentic.

7. ASMR Videos

Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response or ASMR triggers good feelings when the person listens to a sound or watches something on the screen. ASMR videos are trending across all platforms today, especially TikTok. Also known as ‘satisfying’ videos, these can include anything from cooking to carpet cleaning to making art or mixing pigments into slime.

Take an idea that represents your brand, create satisfying content, and accompany it with soothing music to make the experience more engaging.

8. Pack an Order Videos

Does your business sell physical products? If this is the case, one of the TikTok trends to follow is to film yourself or your employees packing an order. ‘Pack an order with me’ videos take customers behind the scenes.

In some way, these resemble the ASMR videos. They are satisfying to watch and as an additional perk, they help you connect better with your audience.

9. Tutorials and How-tos

How-to videos on TikTok are short and sweet. In up to a minute, you can tell your customers how to complete a task, use your product, or simply give them advice.

Tutorials and how-to videos have been trending for a while. Use your expertise to teach your viewers something fun or something they might not know.

Are You Ready to Transform Your TikTok Strategy?

TikTok is one of the top social media platforms in the world – and it’s ideal for building brand awareness. If you keep yourself informed about the latest TikTok trends, you can create videos with bigger potential to go viral. Remember, it only takes one viral video to get your brand’s name to thousands, if not millions of users, so keep trying!

