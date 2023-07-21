Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Official pricing and odds will now be available on Professional Bull Riders (“PBR”) events following an agreement with OpenBet and ALT Sports Data.

The deal will see Endeavor owned OpenBet provide betting odds on the upcoming 2023 PBR Team Series. The PBR was acquired in 2015 by Endeavor, having held championship seasons in bull riding since 1994.

“We are delighted to work with one of Endeavor’s most exciting sports properties and deliver official pricing and odds for PBR fans, players, and sportsbooks for the first time,” said Don Jaques, Vice President of Strategy at OpenBet. “By building official algorithm and data-driven pricing and markets, we will enhance the PBR betting experience, and help drive reach and fan engagement.”

Also as part of the deal, OpenBet has partnered with ALT Sports Data, a provider of betting services to the ‘alternative sports industry’ to provide affiliate services for PBR and funnelling player traffic to regulated sportsbooks offering odds on the contests.

“PBR betting is now approved in 11 states, providing an untapped betting market for a sport with nonstop excitement and drama,” said Josh Baker, Chief Revenue Officer, PBR. “Research shows PBR fans are 89% more likely to bet on sports than the general public. Until now, those setting the odds for PBR have lacked the complete data and necessary understanding of the sport of Professional Bull Riding. OpenBet and ALT Sports Data solve that challenge, allowing PBR to enter an extremely viable market.”

The partnership will get underway with the 2023 PBR Team Series, in which the bull riding league opens its second 11-event season July 24-25th in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Further odds will be offered on PBR Teams, the elite Unleash The Beast, and its marquee World Finals.

Although sports betting is legalized across over 33 states, PBR will only be permitted in 11 as it stands. Each state tends to release a sports betting catalog on an individual basis, with the individual regulator abl eto pick and choose sporting events for which they deem it acceptable to receive wagers.

Often sports in contention are college sports where a ‘home’ team is involved, plus other fringe sports such as esports and certain ‘panel judged’ Olympic disciplines have fallen foul of certain regulators rather broad-brush approach to regulation. Colorado sports bettors will be able to wager on PBR, as too will Wyoming sports bettors. Despite the excitement for PBR in the likes of CA, lack of legalized California sports betting means the opportunity is perhaps not quite as exciting as it ultimately could transpire to be.