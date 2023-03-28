Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal under investigation after angry response to betting hecklers

Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal is under police investigation after being involved in a confrontation with angry hecklers following an NBA match last game, as reported by TMZ.

Beal, a shooting guard for the Washington Wizards in the NBA was born on June 28th 1993 in St Louis, Missouri. The 29-year-old is reported to have been involved in a dispute with two fans following the Wizards 122-112 loss to the Orlando Magic in Florida.

Reportedly walking down the tunnel at the Amway Center, the basketball player was met by aggressive heckles – with one fan allegedly yelling: “you f**ked me out of $1,300 you f**k”. Beal is reported to have reacted by addressing the group, knocking the hat from one person’s head and stating “Keep it a buck, I don’t give a f**k about none of your bets or your parlays, bro. That ain’t why I play the game”.

Beal has come under scrutiny after the fan in the alleged incident reported it to the police as “simple battery”. The Wizards have refused to comment following a request from TMZ, saying they are ‘aware of the situation ongoing’.

The match took place in Florida, where FL sports betting is not currently legal – so calls for sports betting to be criminalized seem off the mark given Florida online gambling is not yet legal in the state in which the infringement took place.

He has had a great year for the Wizards this season despite his team’s 33-42 record and the run-in with the fans, averaging 23.2 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists