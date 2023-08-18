Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

William Hill U.S. has announced its Nevada sports betting mobile app is being refreshed ahead of the beginning of the National Football League season.

On 14th August, the operator told customers that the mobile application was shut down to upgrade to a new, and improved version of the existing app as the NFL season gets closer.

William Hill assured customers that although during the update wagering, withdrawing and depositing options were unavailable, all funds and open ets “will be fully maintained and unaffected by the transition”. The app is now back and functional, allowing Nevada bettors to resume normal activity.

The ‘new and improved’ app will include new features such as same game parlay capability, expanded banking methods, in-play betting menus and a 24/7 live time, the operator said.

📣 The brand new William Hill Nevada Sportsbook App is now LIVE! Available on iOS & Android. pic.twitter.com/x6sevTeVjb — William Hill US (@WilliamHillUS) August 16, 2023

The complete functionality is not yet available, with some features, such as early cashout still to come in future weeks.

William Hill’s US operations, which is owned by Caesars runs 113 race and sportsbooks in Nevada, with its mobile app on offer in more Nevada casinos than any other sports betting operator in the state. In addition, Hills operates mobile sports betting in New Jersey and retail sports betting in Iowa, West Virginia and Washington D.C.

College football gets underway in under two weeks, with the NFL curtain-raiser taking place on Thursday 7 September.

The opening fixture of the season will see Detroit Lions head to defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at the Arrowhead Stadium in the season’s first Thursday Night Football. Prime Video’s Thursday night exclusivity will not begin until Week 2, however.

The season opener features teams from Kansas and Michigan. Michigan sports betting has long been legal, with Kansas online sports betting nearing its first year anniversary. Handle in those two states is likely to be high, but given the dearth in premium American sporting fixtures over a dry summer, handle is expected to rebound heavily in late August/September nationwide.

Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over Philadelphia Eagles took place in February 2023 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Arizona sports betting was legal, and it marked the first time the Super Bowl had taken place in a state with legalized sports betting.

The 2024 Super Bowl will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, with 2025 taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana. Sports betting is legalized in both Louisiana and Nevada and following the repeal of PASPA, football’s biggest fixture being played in a state with legalized sports betting is going to arguably happen more often than not.

Three states extremely passionate about sports have yet to pass legislation, but could do in the future. California sports betting was voted down in a November 2022 ballot after a fierce war between commercial operators and the tribes. Florida mobile sports betting could start imminently, should an en banc appeal by West Flaglers not be granted thus restoring a decision to allow the Seminole Tribe to operate sports betting. Texas sports betting is off the cards until 2025 at the earliest, after the state Senate struck down proposals earlier this year.