White Hat Studios launches online in Pennsvylvania with Ceasars

White Hat Studios, the US-based game developer has penned its second partnership with Caesars Entertainment, following an initial US iGaming launch in the state of Michigan.

Caesars online casino customers in Pennsylvania will now be able to enjoy White Hat’s popular range of table games, including customized Caesars-branded versions of Blackjack Player’s Choice, Multi-Hand Blackjack and American Roulette.

The launch also covers White Hat’s top-performing slot games, including Almighty Buffalo Megaways, as well as popular branded titles ted™, and Deal or No Deal™ Megaways™: The Golden Case.

Andy Whitworth, CEO of White Hat Studios, said: “We truly value our partnership with Caesars and are thrilled to have taken the collaboration to the next level by launching together in the state of Pennsylvania.

“This latest launch further vindicates the strength of our offering, with online operators committed to taking our content into multiple territories. We’re thoroughly looking forward to seeing Caesars’ customer base in Pennsylvania experience our slots and table games that continue to attract the attention of casino players across the US.”

Senior vice president of igaming at Caesars Digital Matthew Sunderland added: “White Hat Studios has been a great partner providing us with high-quality content. We’re pleased to build off our partnership in Michigan by bringing their engaging content to our customers in Pennsylvania which we expect to be well received.”

How does iGaming look across the United States of America?

When looking at revenue figures offered by the American Gaming Association (“AGA”), combined iGaming revenue for January of a 20.6 percent increase year-over-year to $482.0 million in adjusted gross revenue. All six markets measured (Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia) reported annual growth for iGaming revenue last year, with Connecticut online casino, Michigan online casino and New Jersey online casino all setting single-month records for the iGaming vertical.

Nevada does not offer NV online casino, due to the sheer presence and lobbying power of the location for tourists and landbased casino gaming. Nevada does allow online poker, and analysts predict that approximately 50 percent of total poker revenue in the state is taken online rather than in-person. The measure is not reported separately by regulators, however.

What’s next for White Hat?

Now live in two different states, with multiple operators, the team at White Hat will be looking to show that their games are within the upper echelons of available iGaming content for premium operators. Whether or not the company will prioritize horizontal expansion or vertical expansion will remain to be seen. Horizontal, or expanding within existing states makes sense from a licensing perspective, but vertical provides greater access to a more significant total addressable market. Given the pace of iGaming expansion in the United States, with Florida online casino and Texas sports betting and TX casino some way off, a leisurely approach will unlikely go too heavily punished.