Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclosure Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

White Hat Studios has entered the West Virginia online casino market through a partnership with sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM.

Where other than West Virginia does White Hat operate?

With entrance to West Virginia, the company is now live in five states across the US:

The studio has taken just 13 months to go live in all, which the company claims “demonstrates the studio’s speed, efficiency and synonymous high-quality offerings”.

What are the studios key game titles?

Bettors in West Virginia will now have access to the entire White Hat portfolio of over 100 titles. Particularly well-known titles are:

Peaky Blinders™

The Goonies™

Almighty Buffalo Megaways™

Jackpot Royale™ (progressive jackpot system)

White Hat Studios also revealed that its games are now live on over 30 sites in the US iGaming market.

Andy Whitworth, CEO at White Hat Studios, said: “We are thrilled to be entering West Virginia and further expanding our impressive reach within the US. This latest market entry means we are now active in every regulated state, a remarkable feat and we are proud of our dedicated and talented team for making it happen.”

He continued “White Hat Studios represents quality, whether that is through the record-breaking rate at which we have entered the US, the gaming experiences we provide, or the numerous awards that recognise our consistent achievements.”

The brand also recently extended its partnership with Golden Nugget, going live in Pennsylvania. A new partnership with Kindred Group on August 8th also saw White Hat add another New Jersey and Pennsylvania string to its bow.

How does the US iGaming landscape look?

West Virginia’s iGaming vertical has performed strongly during the summer months where WV sports betting has experienced the opposite. June saw record revenue for the state, with July reporting not far off – posting $14.4 million taxable revenue (when adjusted to account for weekly reporting).

White Hat Gaming is one of a plethora of studios who will be pinning hopes on iGaming legalization across multiple states in the near future. 2023 hopes were pinned on the legalization of Maryland and Indiana online gaming – yet neither came to fruition. Sen. Addabbo continues to advocate legalized New York iGaming, but legislative hurdles remain. Legislation was considered in seven states of late, but none progressed into law – other than Rhode Island online casino, which given the size of state and monopoly market landscape is not of particular commercial interest to most operators.

Combined iGaming revenue per AGA statistics was a total of $5.02 billion in 2022 – up 35.3% compared to the previous year. New Jersey, Michigan and Pennsylvania accounted for over 88% of the nationwide total and put each state in the ‘top five largest regulated internet casino gaming markets’ in the world. West Virginia and Connecticut are significantly smaller than the other markets.