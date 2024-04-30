White Hat Gaming has appointed Justin Psaila as its new CFO, as the company looks to take huge steps in the iGaming industry.

White Hat Gaming Appoint Justin Psaila As New CFO

The iGaming platform supplier has continued its journey in becoming one of the leading members in the industry in 2024 and the appointment of Justin Psaila follows that same theme.

Psaila has around two decades of experience in the iGaming/gaming industry, working a number of roles at Betsson Group during an eight-year period and sitting as CFO at Gaming Innovation Group for over nine years.

Obviously, as Chief Financial Officer, Psaila will be in control and overlooking the finances at White Hat Gaming, bur he will also be tasked with pushing the company into global betting markets.

As previously mentioned, White Hat Studios has taking some huge steps in 2024, as in March it became the first platform provider to go live in all of the iGaming states in the US – which currently sits at seven.

Psaila spoke about his new role at White Hat Studios and revealed how he plans to help the company with its aims of growing across the globe.

He said (Via iGaming Future): “I am very happy to be starting my new position as CFO at White Hat Gaming. I am joining a brilliant team and look forward to helping deliver on White Hat’s ambitious growth plans across the US and beyond.”

The current CEO at White Hat Gaming, Phillip Gelvan, also expressed his delight at the new appointment and how it can strengthen the company.

He said (Via iGaming Future): “We are delighted to announce that Justin Psaila will be joining the White Hat Gaming team as CFO. Justin is well respected in the industry, and I have no doubt his appointment will strengthen our already impressive executive team.

“White Hat is consistently working to deliver on its global expansion goals, and Justin will be key in ensuring the company’s financial objectives are attained”