The Virginia Lottery has announced sports betting revenue for the month of August 2023, showing year-over-year growth of 12.1% to $319.0 million.

Virginia’s land based casino properties took 1.1% of total handle, taking $3.4 million in wagers and generating $410,354 in adjusted gross revenue. This was a 28.5% increase in handle month-over-month, up from $2.6 million in July. Despite an increase in retail handle, adjusted gross revenue fell 29.1% from $579,077.

Mobile operators took the remaining 98.9% of wagers, taking $315.6 million and generating $27.5 million adjusted gross revenue. Month-over-month, Virginia mobile sports wagering handle rose 8.5% from $291.0 million in July. Adjusted gross revenue remained constant, but with higher handle recorded in July, mobile hold fell to 8.7% from July’s 9.5%.

Virginia legislation permits a maximum of 18 sportsbooks. There are 15 mobile operators in the state currently. Virginia Lottery’s monthly release suggests that of the 15, four did not generate positive adjusted gross revenue.

The release states “eleven operators reported net positive AGR for August, leading to $4.2 million in tax payments for the month.” Of the total $4.2 million total tax, $4.0 million was allocated to the state’s General Fund. The remaining $103,880 has been given to the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund.

Tuesday, November 7, will see the state’s capital, Richmond, hold a second referendum for a casino. It cleared a late challenge from Good Lions Inc, a charitable gaming business who alleged that the Richmond City Council had violated the state’s constitution by not allowing a fair and open public bidding process for the project.