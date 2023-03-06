US online gambling market to be worth a total of $40.5 billion by 2030

The US online gambling market is set to be worth a total of $40.5 billion by 2030, according to Flutter’s 2022 earnings announcement.

In the last 12 months, the total size of the online gambling market in the the United States of America was $8.9bn, where sportsbook led the way with $4.6 billion and iGaming lagged just behind with $4.3 billion.

These numbers are expected to shift dramatically by 2030, with iGaming to overtake online sports betting, making up the majority of total addressable market by 2030. The total addressable market for sports betting is predicted to rise to $17.8 billion for online sports betting, and a staggering $22.6 billion for iGaming.

At the end of 2021, 34 states had a commercial gaming operation. A commercial gaming operation is defined as casino or sports betting operations in either a land based capacity or mobile capacity.

The repeal of PASPA has contributed to the rapid spread of sports betting. 2022 saw the launch of legal sports betting in Kansas, as well as mobile betting in Louisiana, mobile wagering in New York and mobile betting in Maryland.

The current legislative landscape shows 33 states with some sort of legal and live sports betting. There are an additional 3 states where it is legal, but not yet operational. Of remaining states, 9 have legislation in legislature and 5 have no legislation.

When looking specifically at online sportsbook, 23 states have legalized online/mobile sports wagering and are also live. There are three states with legalized mobile sports betting where it’s not live. There are 11 states with active legislation currently, and 13 where mobile sports betting is not on the cards at the current time.

With regards to retail, the picture looks similar. There are 32 states live and legal, with 3 legal but not yet operational. There are still 8 that have legislation pending in the house or senate, and 7 without legislation coming to pass.

Importantly for commercial operators and those looking to reach the lofty predicted TAM figures thrown around, there will have to be movements in legalized betting in Texas, legalized sports betting in Florida and sports wagering in California.

The aforementioned three states are the most populous in the United States of America. Much of the optimism around market size in America is based around the legalization of online gaming in TX, FL and CA.

Last year, sports betting was crushed at the California ballot despite record commercial operator marketing spend showing it’s still far from a bygone conclusion that operators get exactly what they want.