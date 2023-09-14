Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclosure Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

U.S. Integrity and Hard Rock Digital have announced a broadening of their partnership that will now include ProhiBet’s prohibited bettor solutions into the Hard Rock Bet platform.

ProhiBet will help Hard Rock Bet monitor specific individuals, such as professional and college athletes, coaches, employees and officials. The operator will receive real-time notifications when a wager is placed on a prohibited league, or an account created by a prohibited bettor.

The solution is founded on an encrypted decentralized cross-monitoring and notification platform which works across all American states and tracks specific state-by-state regulation, ensuring compliance from specific individuals on wagering.

Matt Primeaux, President of Hard Rock Digital commented: “Hard Rock Bet is committed to providing the best experience for our players and that includes maintaining an atmosphere of trust, integrity, and compliance. We value ProhiBet’s monitoring solutions, which will only further enhance our oversight and awareness of prohibited bettors.”

Matt Heap, Managing Director of ProhiBet added: “We are thrilled to partner with Hard Rock Digital — the combination of ProhiBet’s state-of-the-art encrypted data transfer system, and Hard Rock Digital’s dedication to upholding the integrity of sports, will undoubtedly enhance the transparency and trustworthiness of current regulated sports betting landscape.”

The Hard Rock Digital partnership with both U.S. Integrity and ProhiBet now covers the full suite of integrity offerings. U.S. Integrity provides technology-driven integrity monitoring solutions. ProhiBet.

ProhiBet is a product of Secure Sports Solutions, a joint venture between U.S. Integrity and Odds On Compliance. The company was founded in February, 2023 and already serves a multitude of clientele across the US gambling industry.

Most recently, the Ultimate Fighting Championship signed a similar agreement that broadened its partnership with U.S. Integrity to include the ProhiBet service.

There has been a significant recent push to bolster integrity services amongst operators and college sports following the Iowa State scandal which has seen 12 athletes implicated. Five athletes have pleaded guilty to reduced charges of underage gambling in a criminal court, and faced a small fine.

The NCAA is yet to make a decision related to the athletes competitive future. All cases had been related to underage wagering and account sharing.