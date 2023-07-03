Tribal Gaming: A $2 Billion Boost for Arizona’s Benefits Fund

Contributions from tribal gaming to the Arizona Benefits Fund have totalled over $2 billion since 2004.

A record fourth quarter, according to the Arizona Department of Gaming, saw the State receive an all-time high $153 million in tribal contributions.

What is the Arizona Benefits Fund?

The Arizona Benefits Fund is designed to support instructional improvement in schools, trauma and emergency care, tourism and wildlife conservation across the entire state of Arizona.

How does Arizona use the money?

Arizona Benefits Fund receives 88 percent of Tribal gaming contributions. The Arizona Department of Gaming’s Q4 findings report provides the following granularity:

  • Instructional Improvement Fund/Education: $21,417,251
  • Trauma and Emergency Services Fund: $10,510,724
  • Arizona Department of Gaming operating costs: $3,444,877
  • Arizona Wildlife Conservation Fund: $3,003,064
  • Tourism Fund: $3,003,064
  • Problem Gambling Education, Treatment and Prevention: $798,884

“Excited to confirm this milestone”

“We have been anticipating this report over the last month and are excited to confirm this milestone for Tribal gaming in Arizona,” said Robert Miguel, chairman of the Ak-Chin Indian Community and for AIGA.

He continued: “We have worked diligently to lead Tribal gaming and model our contribution system so that all Arizonans can benefit. This momentous occasion is a testament to all of that hard work and dedication to improving our great state.”

Jackie Johnson, Director of the Arizona Department of Gaming, said: “This is a historic year for Arizona Tribal Gaming – Not only did the State receive a record $153m in tribal contributions to the Arizona Benefits Fund, we have now seen cumulative tribal gaming contributions surpass $2bn to the State and its cities, towns, and counties. This exciting achievement highlights the long-standing partnership between the State and Arizona Tribes, which will continue to benefit all of Arizona.”

Chairwoman Sherry Cordova of the Cocopah Tribe and Arizonans for Tribal Government Gaming, added: “We have come a long way since 2004 and are proud of the Tribal gaming enterprises in Arizona that make this possible. By remaining resilient, we have fostered a better Arizona for all and look forward to continuing contributions that leave a great impact on our

Society.”

How does the Arizona gambling landscape look?

Arizona sports betting is legal both through mobile and brick and mortar. The state is very much a tribal dominated state, with no traditional commercial casino properties, nor riverboat casinos or racinos.

There are 27 tribal casinos in the state. Arizona mobile sports betting is offered through licensed platform partnerships with either a professional sports team or facility, or a partnership with one of Arizona’s federally recognised tribes.

Sports betting revenue, as reported by AGA for 2022 saw Arizona only behind New York sports betting, Illinois sports betting, NJ sports betting and PA. There is no short-term indication that Arizona online gaming is imminent.

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Ollie Ring.
Arizona
Ollie Ring
US Gambling & Regulatory Expert
