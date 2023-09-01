Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Slots developer Aristocrat Gaming has begun distribution of NFL Super Bowl Jackpot machines to land based casinos across the United States.

The machines will allow players to select their favorite team from the 32 NFL clubs, and the launch coincides with the beginning of the 2023/2024 season which gets underway on Thursday 7 September as the Detroit Lions pay a visit to the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Although the supplier plans to rollout NFL machines across the country, it will initially launch in select casino locations in:

California

Oklahoma

Connecticut

Florida

Nevada

Massachusetts

Aristocrat also teases that its the first in a series of new games, implying there’s more to come. The Super Bowl Jackpot allows players to customize their experience through selecting their favorite team. Depending on the pick depends on the design of the reel, with helmets and logos custom to each of the 32. The machine also features “six licensed fan-favorite stadium anthems” during key moments in the game. All players will also have the chance to win a $1 million progressive jackpot.

Other features on the new game include:

Free Games: players choose their volatility and collect Cash-on-Reel prizes

Cash Blitz: base game feature, with Cash-on-Reel prizes, bonus triggers and expanding reel arrays

Wheel: each wheel symbol obtained during the aforementioned Cash Blitz feature will provide a spin of the Jackpot Wheel

2 Minute Drill: a timed feature where a player collects as many Cash-on-Reel symbols in the time an official NFL timeout would last

Match-3 Jackpot Pick: match three symbols to award multipliers and progressive jackpots

Clutch Kick: kick one of three footballs to win credit and additional kicks

Hector Fernandez, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming commented: “After nearly two years of collaboration with the NFL and NFL Players Association, we finally get to see these game-changing machines in action. A tremendous thank you to our teams around the world for their collective brilliance to make today possible.”