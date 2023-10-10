Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

PrizePicks has announced an expanded partnership with Atlanta Braves, Georgia’s Major League Baseball team.

The company will now not only be the club’s Daily Fantasy Sports Partner, but has also agreed to sponsor the Battery Atlanta entertainment complex, through the Braves Development Co.

The partnership will see PrizePicks receive ‘prominent signage’ throughout The Battery Atlanta, including a mural along the steps to the PBR country bar at the venue. In addition, the brand will have a marketing takeover during October.

The release also adds that the two companies will “work together on unique marketing opportunities for sports fans in Atlanta.” Mike Plant, President & CEO of Braves Development Company commented: “This collaboration with PrizePicks marks another milestone in our enduring partnership. Together, we will continue to create unparalleled experiences for all visitors to The Battery Atlanta.”

PrizePicks is one of the daily fantasy sports operators embroiled in battles with multiple state regulators over Pick’Em fantasy contests. The contests mirror proposition-style betting contests operated by regulated sportsbooks. The contests have recently been outlawed in New York and Michigan, with Florida state regulators also ordering Underdog, Betr and PrizePicks to cease and desist.

Georgia as a state does not explicitly have any legislation surrounding daily fantasy sports. Repeated attempts at legalizing sports betting in Georgia have failed, including SB57 this year.